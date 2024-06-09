US Forces Participated in Israeli Killing in Nuseirat

Islam Times - A US administration official confirmed the participation of the American hostages unit in Israel and assistance Israeli forces in the attack on Nuseirat refugee camps for the release of Israeli captives that resulted in the death of 210 Palestinians and injuring more than 400 others.

Gaza’s Government Media Office announced that the “Israeli massacre” at the Nuseirat refugee camp has killed 210 Palestinians and wounded more than 400.In a military operation on Saturday morning to release 4 hostages held by Hamas, "The Israel Defense Forces" (IDF), "The Shin Bet", "The Israeli police counter-terrorism unit" and "The American hostages unit" killed more than 210 civilians in the Nuseirat Refugee camps and wounded more than 400 other.According to Axios, a US administration official confirmed the American hostage unit's presence in the operation.We reported earlier that US President Joe Biden is expected to be making remarks in France in this coming hour about the captives.US President Joe Biden welcomed the release of the four hostages without any mention of Palestinian death and said: "We won’t stop working until all the hostages come home. It must happen".Meanwhile, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed that the US commends the work of Israeli forces for rescuing the four captives from the Nuseirat area, where Israeli attacks killed at least 210 Palestinians and wounded 400.“The US is supporting all efforts to secure the release of hostages including American citizens. Sullivan said, adding that US military participation in Gaza is a security assurances for Israel".