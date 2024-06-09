0
Sunday 9 June 2024 - 01:41

US Forces Participated in Israeli Killing in Nuseirat

Story Code : 1140568
US Forces Participated in Israeli Killing in Nuseirat
Gaza’s Government Media Office announced that the “Israeli massacre” at the Nuseirat refugee camp has killed 210 Palestinians and wounded more than 400.

In a military operation on Saturday morning to release 4 hostages held by Hamas, "The Israel Defense Forces" (IDF), "The Shin Bet", "The Israeli police counter-terrorism unit" and "The American hostages unit" killed more than 210 civilians in the Nuseirat Refugee camps and wounded more than 400 other.

According to Axios, a US administration official confirmed the American hostage unit's presence in the operation.

We reported earlier that US President Joe Biden is expected to be making remarks in France in this coming hour about the captives.

US President Joe Biden welcomed the release of the four hostages without any mention of Palestinian death and said: "We won’t stop working until all the hostages come home. It must happen".

Meanwhile, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed that the US commends the work of Israeli forces for rescuing the four captives from the Nuseirat area, where Israeli attacks killed at least 210 Palestinians and wounded 400.

“The US is supporting all efforts to secure the release of hostages including American citizens. Sullivan said, adding that US military participation in Gaza is a security assurances for Israel".
Comment


Featured Stories
Tel Aviv Used US ‘Aid Pier’ as Part of Nuseirat Massacre Op.
Tel Aviv Used US ‘Aid Pier’ as Part of Nuseirat Massacre Op.
Hezbollah Launches Falaq 2 against Israeli Positions
Hezbollah Launches Falaq 2 against Israeli Positions
9 June 2024
EU
EU's Borrell: Bloodbath in Gaza Must End Immediately
9 June 2024
Indonesia Ready to Work with Iran in Support of Palestine
Indonesia Ready to Work with Iran in Support of Palestine
9 June 2024
US Forces Participated in Israeli Killing in Nuseirat
US Forces Participated in Israeli Killing in Nuseirat
9 June 2024
Former Mossad Official: ‘Israel’ Not Ready for War with Hezbollah, Not To Be Able To Continue As A ‘State’
Former Mossad Official: ‘Israel’ Not Ready for War with Hezbollah, Not To Be Able To Continue As A ‘State’
9 June 2024
Mass Rallies Across Yemen in Support of Gaza and Palestinian Resistance
Mass Rallies Across Yemen in Support of Gaza and Palestinian Resistance
9 June 2024
UN Adds ‘Israel’ To List of Shame for Murdering Gaza Children
UN Adds ‘Israel’ To List of Shame for Murdering Gaza Children
8 June 2024
Is Tel Aviv Really Preparing for War with Hezbollah?
Is Tel Aviv Really Preparing for War with Hezbollah?
8 June 2024
Putin: US Not To Rescue Allies in Nuclear War
Putin: US Not To Rescue Allies in Nuclear War
8 June 2024
Iran: Bahrain Seeks to Normalize Ties with Us
Iran: Bahrain Seeks to Normalize Ties with Us
8 June 2024
Report: US-Made Weapons Reappear in Israeli Strike on Palestinian School
Report: US-Made Weapons Reappear in Israeli Strike on Palestinian School
8 June 2024
Kremlin: West Will Remove Zelensky
Kremlin: West Will Remove Zelensky
8 June 2024