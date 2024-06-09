Majority of Israelis Refuse to Vote for Netanyahu or His Allies, Poll Shows

Islam Times - A recent opinion poll in Israel has revealed that a majority of voters will not cast their ballots for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or any party that supports him in upcoming elections.

The poll, conducted by Channel 12, found that 62% of respondents will not vote for a party that backs Netanyahu to continue as the leader of Israel.The poll showed that 19% of voters would vote for a party that supports Netanyahu, while 19% of respondents said they do not know.The results also indicated that 30% of those who currently classify themselves as voters within Netanyahu's bloc said they will not vote for a party that supports Netanyahu to continue as prime minister.The poll was conducted amid ongoing protests in Israel against Netanyahu's handling of the conflict in Gaza and his controversial judicial overhaul plan.The poll's findings suggest that Netanyahu's popularity has taken a significant hit in recent months, particularly among voters who are dissatisfied with his handling of the conflict in Gaza and his judicial overhaul plan.The results also indicate that many voters within Netanyahu's bloc are willing to abandon him in the upcoming elections.The protests in Israel against Netanyahu's policies have been ongoing for several months, with many Israelis expressing frustration with his handling of the conflict in Gaza and his attempts to limit the power of the judiciary. The poll's findings suggest that these protests have significantly impacted Netanyahu's popularity and that he may struggle to maintain his position as prime minister in the upcoming elections.The results of the poll are likely to be a significant blow to Netanyahu's chances of remaining in power and may signal a shift in the political landscape of Israel.