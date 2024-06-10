Peace in Ukraine Depends on EU, US Elections: Hungarian PM

Islam Times - The settlement of the Ukrainian conflict can be expected if peace-loving forces win the elections to the European Parliament and the US, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told reporters after voting in the European Parliament elections.

Answering the question of a TASS correspondent when peace in Ukraine can be expected, Orban said: "It can be achieved in two steps."He explained that the main topic of the ongoing European Parliament elections in all EU countries is the issue of war and peace.In November, the prime minister recalled the US presidential election will take place. "This is the second step," Orbon pointed out. He emphasized that if the elections in Europe and the US "are won by peace-loving people," then peace can be established in Ukraine."Now our first task is to win the elections to the European Parliament," the head of government said. He added that he had closely followed the election campaigns in France, Germany, Italy and other EU countries and saw that the issue of war and peace had come to the fore everywhere."This is now a pan-European issue," Orban pointed out. "Therefore, it is possible to interpret the election campaign in European countries as a campaign on the issue of war and peace," the prime minister added.