Monday 10 June 2024 - 02:38

Gaza's Death Toll Surpasses 37,000 amid Intense Israeli Attacks

The vast majority of those casualties, 274 killed and 698 injured, were the result of Israel's operation in Nuseirat, in which Israeli forces claimed to have freed four captives.

The latest casualties bring Gaza’s total death toll since October 7 to 37,084 killed and 84,494 injured, according to the ministry.

The Israeli military said that its operations are continuing in eastern Deir el-Balah and eastern Bureij after Saturday’s brutal operation.

In a situational update on Telegram, the army said fighter jets were striking numerous targets in the area as well as in central Gaza.

In the southern Rafah area, troops from the 162nd Division are continuing “intelligence-based, targeted operations” and locating “tunnel shafts” and weapons.

“The day was very tough on everyone in the central area, especially given that many evacuated there from Rafah because they thought that it was a safe area,” said a resident.

“We’re talking about families completely wiped out. The destruction in the area is massive.”

Al-Aqsa Hospital remains overwhelmed, with at least 400 Palestinians injured in a couple of hours and brought there.

The facility had already been packed with injuries, and the injuries are very critical, with some people needing immediate amputation.

Women and children seeking shelter in the hospital said they were going to stay there because they had no other place to go.

“People feel they are trapped. They can no longer go further north or further south. They are terrified that yesterday’s attack is going to happen again,” the resident added.

Four Palestinians killed just arrived at Al-Aqsa Hospital after civil defense teams pulled their bodies from the Maghazi refugee camp.

There were also a couple of airstrikes in the Darraj neighborhood in Gaza City, as well as artillery shelling and airstrikes in the eastern part of Deir el-Balah.

The continuous bombardment of Palestinians’ homes in Deir el-Balah, Bureij, and Rafah continues.

Israeli shelling in Rafah’s Tal as-Sultan neighborhood has killed two Palestinians, according to Al Jazeera Arabic.

Israeli warplanes also attacked Rafah’s Shaboura area overnight.

Since May 7, when Israel seized the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, its forces have been moving deeper into the southern Gaza city, forcing more than one million people to flee.
