Monday 10 June 2024 - 02:58

Israeli Minister Benny Gantz Resigns from War Cabinet

Israeli Minister Benny Gantz Resigns from War Cabinet
The decision by Gantz – considered Netanyahu’s main political challenger – fulfils an ultimatum he gave the prime minister last month calling on him to lay out a new plan for the war against Hamas by June 8.

Gantz had been expected to resign on Saturday, but postponed the announcement following news that Israeli forces had rescued four prisoners of war in an operation Gazan officials said left more than 270 Palestinians dead.

His resignation comes despite Netanyahu on Saturday calling on Gantz to stay in Israel’s emergency government, saying this is the time for unity, not division.
