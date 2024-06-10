Yemenis Say They Attacked British Destroyer in Red Sea

Islam Times - The spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces said on Sunday the Yemeni Sanaa government army fired ballistic missiles at a British destroyer, the HMS Diamond, in the Red Sea in continuation of support for Palestine.

In a statement on Sunday, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that the strike was "accurate" but did not say whether it had caused any damage.The Yemeni military spokesman also said the army attacked two commercial vessels, which they identified as the Norderney and Tavvishi.The Tavvishi, which was in the Arabian Sea, and the Norderney had both been hit, and that a fire broke out on the Norderney, according to the statement.However, a spokesperson for the British Ministry of Defense later dismissed the group's statement, saying that "these claims are untrue."