Many Countries Interested in Iranian Drones: Commander

Islam Times - Chief of the Iranian Army’s Air Force Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi says many countries are interested in buying Iranian-made drones.

Brigadier General Vahedi made the remarks on Sunday during an inspection visit to the Yasini military base in the southern city of Bushehr.The Army’s Air Force, along with other armed forces, has so far been able to produce varied drones with different ranges, he said.He added that many countries are interested in purchasing Iranian-developed drones.The Army’s Air Force has made remarkable progress in terms of equipment and internal cohesion, the official underlined.Brigadier General Vahedi also argued that since the Islamic Republic has a privileged and strategic position, it has always faced many threats throughout history.