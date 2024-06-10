0
Monday 10 June 2024 - 03:08

Haniyeh: Any Agreement Must Include Ceasing Aggression, Exiting Gaza

Story Code : 1140740
Haniyeh: Any Agreement Must Include Ceasing Aggression, Exiting Gaza
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met and held talks with the chief of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas Ismail Haniyeh in Doha, where he was to attend the e Sixth Ministerial Meeting of Turkey-Persian Gulf Cooperation Council High Level Strategic Dialogue.

During this meeting, the two sides reviewed the latest political developments related to the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

Referring to the horrific crime committed by the Zionists in the Al Nuseirat Camp in the center of the Gaza Strip, Haniyeh said, "This crime is a confirmation of the correctness of the resistance's position and its emphasis on the necessity of a cease-and-desist clause, a complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and reconstruction (of the Gaza Strip) in any agrement."

In this meeting, Fidan also condemned the crime of Al-Nusirat camp.

He also emphasized that Turkey considers Hamas a national liberation movement and will continue efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement and fulfill the wishes of the Palestinian people.
Comment


Featured Stories
Tel Aviv Used US ‘Aid Pier’ as Part of Nuseirat Massacre Op.
Tel Aviv Used US ‘Aid Pier’ as Part of Nuseirat Massacre Op.
Hezbollah Launches Falaq 2 against Israeli Positions
Hezbollah Launches Falaq 2 against Israeli Positions
9 June 2024
EU
EU's Borrell: Bloodbath in Gaza Must End Immediately
9 June 2024
Indonesia Ready to Work with Iran in Support of Palestine
Indonesia Ready to Work with Iran in Support of Palestine
9 June 2024
US Forces Participated in Israeli Killing in Nuseirat
US Forces Participated in Israeli Killing in Nuseirat
9 June 2024
Former Mossad Official: ‘Israel’ Not Ready for War with Hezbollah, Not To Be Able To Continue As A ‘State’
Former Mossad Official: ‘Israel’ Not Ready for War with Hezbollah, Not To Be Able To Continue As A ‘State’
9 June 2024
Mass Rallies Across Yemen in Support of Gaza and Palestinian Resistance
Mass Rallies Across Yemen in Support of Gaza and Palestinian Resistance
9 June 2024
UN Adds ‘Israel’ To List of Shame for Murdering Gaza Children
UN Adds ‘Israel’ To List of Shame for Murdering Gaza Children
8 June 2024
Is Tel Aviv Really Preparing for War with Hezbollah?
Is Tel Aviv Really Preparing for War with Hezbollah?
8 June 2024
Putin: US Not To Rescue Allies in Nuclear War
Putin: US Not To Rescue Allies in Nuclear War
8 June 2024
Iran: Bahrain Seeks to Normalize Ties with Us
Iran: Bahrain Seeks to Normalize Ties with Us
8 June 2024
Report: US-Made Weapons Reappear in Israeli Strike on Palestinian School
Report: US-Made Weapons Reappear in Israeli Strike on Palestinian School
8 June 2024
Kremlin: West Will Remove Zelensky
Kremlin: West Will Remove Zelensky
8 June 2024