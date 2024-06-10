0
Monday 10 June 2024 - 03:10

British TV Presenter Mosley Found Dead on Greek Island

Story Code : 1140742
British TV Presenter Mosley Found Dead on Greek Island
Mosley, 67, had been missing since Wednesday after he went for a walk alone along a coastal path in searing heat.
"It is certainly him," said deputy mayor Nikitas Grillis, pending formal identification.

Police spokeswoman Constantina Dimoglidou earlier said that the body of a person believed to be Mosley had been found in the area of Agia Marina, north of the village of Pedi and opposite the northeast beach of Agios Nikolaos where Mosley set out for his walk.

Another police official said his body had been found on rocky terrain, close to the sea.

Symi Mayor Lefteris Papakalodoukas said the discovery was made after he and others, including state ERT TV journalists, were filming the area from a vessel.

"We analysed the recorded evidence and it was obvious that it was, unfortunately, Mosley," Papakalodoukas said.

"He was found 10 metres away from the sea, 10-15 metres from his destination, the beach of Agia Marina, between a fence and a path."
State TV ERT reported that he was found lying face up with his head on a rock.

"It is unclear if he had an accident or if he felt unwell," Papakalodoukas said.

The coast guard and fire fighters had been deployed to the scene, a Reuters witness said. A coroner was on his way to Symi in a coast guard vessel, said a police official, adding that the body would be transferred to the neighbouring island of Rhodes.

Mosley, who was on the island with his wife, was last seen alive at 1:30 p.m. (1030 GMT) on Wednesday. His children arrived in Symi on Friday.
Symi, part of the Dodecanese island chain, is about 10 miles (16 km) long and has 2,500 residents.

Mosley has appeared on British programmes including the BBC series Trust Me, I'm a Doctor, the BBC's The One Show and ITV's This Morning. He popularised the 5:2 diet, which endorses intermittent fasting.

Saleyha Ahsan, a doctor who worked with Mosley at the BBC gave her "heartfelt condolences" to Mosley's family.
"He lived and breathed his work," she told Sky News. "He was an inspiration."
Comment


Featured Stories
Tel Aviv Used US ‘Aid Pier’ as Part of Nuseirat Massacre Op.
Tel Aviv Used US ‘Aid Pier’ as Part of Nuseirat Massacre Op.
Hezbollah Launches Falaq 2 against Israeli Positions
Hezbollah Launches Falaq 2 against Israeli Positions
9 June 2024
EU
EU's Borrell: Bloodbath in Gaza Must End Immediately
9 June 2024
Indonesia Ready to Work with Iran in Support of Palestine
Indonesia Ready to Work with Iran in Support of Palestine
9 June 2024
US Forces Participated in Israeli Killing in Nuseirat
US Forces Participated in Israeli Killing in Nuseirat
9 June 2024
Former Mossad Official: ‘Israel’ Not Ready for War with Hezbollah, Not To Be Able To Continue As A ‘State’
Former Mossad Official: ‘Israel’ Not Ready for War with Hezbollah, Not To Be Able To Continue As A ‘State’
9 June 2024
Mass Rallies Across Yemen in Support of Gaza and Palestinian Resistance
Mass Rallies Across Yemen in Support of Gaza and Palestinian Resistance
9 June 2024
UN Adds ‘Israel’ To List of Shame for Murdering Gaza Children
UN Adds ‘Israel’ To List of Shame for Murdering Gaza Children
8 June 2024
Is Tel Aviv Really Preparing for War with Hezbollah?
Is Tel Aviv Really Preparing for War with Hezbollah?
8 June 2024
Putin: US Not To Rescue Allies in Nuclear War
Putin: US Not To Rescue Allies in Nuclear War
8 June 2024
Iran: Bahrain Seeks to Normalize Ties with Us
Iran: Bahrain Seeks to Normalize Ties with Us
8 June 2024
Report: US-Made Weapons Reappear in Israeli Strike on Palestinian School
Report: US-Made Weapons Reappear in Israeli Strike on Palestinian School
8 June 2024
Kremlin: West Will Remove Zelensky
Kremlin: West Will Remove Zelensky
8 June 2024