Monday 10 June 2024 - 03:13

UNICEF Calls for Rstablishing Ceasefire in Gaza

In reaction to the catastrophic situation in Gaza, UNICEF wrote on Saturday in its X account, formerly Twitter, “Instead of being at school, children are fleeing violence.”

It added, “Instead of sleeping safely in their beds, they’re suffering in makeshift tents. Instead of happy childhoods, they’re seeing horrors.”

Israeli regime waged its brutal war on the besieged enclave of Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The regime has imposed a complete siege on the densely-populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to more than two million Palestinians living there.
