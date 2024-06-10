One Terrorist Out fit Dismantled in Syria

Islam Times - The members of a terrorist out in the Syrian Badia were eliminated and injured by the Syrian Arab Army in Badia, Syria.

Units of the Syrian Army eliminated and injured members of a terrorist group in the Syrian Badia and confiscated large quantities of narcotics near the Syrian-Jordanian border.“ A unit of our armed forces operating in the direction of the Syrian desert clashed with a terroristic group affiliated with the so-called ISIS terroristic organization in the conjunction with the combing operations that carried out in the same direction with the aim of pursuing dens of the terroristic organization in the deep of the Syrian Badiya , the clash resulted in killing a number of terrorists and wounding others” Defense Ministry said in a statement Sunday.In the same context, the statement added that “After surveillance and monitoring, a unit of the border guard forces was able to confiscate large quantities of narcotics and arrest two traffickers who were trying to smuggle narcotics towards the Syrian-Jordanian border.”“Units of our armed forces operating in the countryside of Aleppo and Lattakia managed to shoot down and destroy seven drones launched by terrorist organizations with the aim of attacking army positions and civilians in safe areas ”, the statement said.