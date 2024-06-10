0
Monday 10 June 2024 - 03:16

Hamas Leader Vows to Continue Resistance, Refuses to Surrender

Story Code : 1140747
Hamas Leader Vows to Continue Resistance, Refuses to Surrender
Haniyeh made the statement after an Israeli operation to free four captives held by radicals in the Nuseirat area of the central Gaza Strip.

The Hamas leader emphasized that the movement will not give up and will continue to defend its rights in the face of the "criminal enemy."

Haniyeh pointed out that any agreement with Israel must provide security first and foremost for the Palestinian people.

He also emphasized that Israeli forces have failed militarily, politically, and morally.

The senior Hamas leader called on all Muslim nations and free people around the world to rise against the "brutal killings" by Israeli forces.

The operation in Nuseirat resulted in the release of four Israeli captives but also killed 210 Palestinians and injured more than 400 others.

Haniyeh's statement reflects the determination of Hamas to continue its resistance against Israeli forces, despite the ongoing violence and casualties. The movement's refusal to surrender is a testament to its commitment to defending the rights and interests of the Palestinian people.
Comment


Featured Stories
Tel Aviv Used US ‘Aid Pier’ as Part of Nuseirat Massacre Op.
Tel Aviv Used US ‘Aid Pier’ as Part of Nuseirat Massacre Op.
Hezbollah Launches Falaq 2 against Israeli Positions
Hezbollah Launches Falaq 2 against Israeli Positions
9 June 2024
EU
EU's Borrell: Bloodbath in Gaza Must End Immediately
9 June 2024
Indonesia Ready to Work with Iran in Support of Palestine
Indonesia Ready to Work with Iran in Support of Palestine
9 June 2024
US Forces Participated in Israeli Killing in Nuseirat
US Forces Participated in Israeli Killing in Nuseirat
9 June 2024
Former Mossad Official: ‘Israel’ Not Ready for War with Hezbollah, Not To Be Able To Continue As A ‘State’
Former Mossad Official: ‘Israel’ Not Ready for War with Hezbollah, Not To Be Able To Continue As A ‘State’
9 June 2024
Mass Rallies Across Yemen in Support of Gaza and Palestinian Resistance
Mass Rallies Across Yemen in Support of Gaza and Palestinian Resistance
9 June 2024
UN Adds ‘Israel’ To List of Shame for Murdering Gaza Children
UN Adds ‘Israel’ To List of Shame for Murdering Gaza Children
8 June 2024
Is Tel Aviv Really Preparing for War with Hezbollah?
Is Tel Aviv Really Preparing for War with Hezbollah?
8 June 2024
Putin: US Not To Rescue Allies in Nuclear War
Putin: US Not To Rescue Allies in Nuclear War
8 June 2024
Iran: Bahrain Seeks to Normalize Ties with Us
Iran: Bahrain Seeks to Normalize Ties with Us
8 June 2024
Report: US-Made Weapons Reappear in Israeli Strike on Palestinian School
Report: US-Made Weapons Reappear in Israeli Strike on Palestinian School
8 June 2024
Kremlin: West Will Remove Zelensky
Kremlin: West Will Remove Zelensky
8 June 2024