Hamas Leader Vows to Continue Resistance, Refuses to Surrender

Islam Times - Senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has stated that the movement will not surrender and will continue its resistance against Israeli forces.

Haniyeh made the statement after an Israeli operation to free four captives held by radicals in the Nuseirat area of the central Gaza Strip.The Hamas leader emphasized that the movement will not give up and will continue to defend its rights in the face of the "criminal enemy."Haniyeh pointed out that any agreement with Israel must provide security first and foremost for the Palestinian people.He also emphasized that Israeli forces have failed militarily, politically, and morally.The senior Hamas leader called on all Muslim nations and free people around the world to rise against the "brutal killings" by Israeli forces.The operation in Nuseirat resulted in the release of four Israeli captives but also killed 210 Palestinians and injured more than 400 others.Haniyeh's statement reflects the determination of Hamas to continue its resistance against Israeli forces, despite the ongoing violence and casualties. The movement's refusal to surrender is a testament to its commitment to defending the rights and interests of the Palestinian people.