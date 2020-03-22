One Person Killed, 9 Injured as Black Hawk Helicopter Crashes in Southern Mexico

Islam Times - The Mexican Secretariat of the Navy (SEMAR) has informed of a Black Hawk helicopter crash in the country's southern state of Veracruz that left one person dead and nine others injured.

"This is to inform that, unfortunately, a Black Hawk helicopter of this institution suffered an accident in the town of Tepecuitlapa in the municipality of Tehuipango in the statte of Veracruz. More information is to follow", the SEMAR said on Twitter.A rescue operation is underway at the crash site and, according to Mexican Minister of Civilian Protection Hugo Gutierrez, the injured people are being assisted at the moment.