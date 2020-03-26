0
Thursday 26 March 2020 - 15:58

Iran Has No Clue about Fate of Missing FBI Agent, Levinson: FM Spox

Story Code : 852812
While sympathizing with the family of “Robert Levinson”, he emphasized again, “according to the reliable documents, Mr. Levinson left Iran for an unknown destination years ago and the then US Secretary of State has acknowledged the fact.”

Islamic Republic of Iran has made all its utmost efforts in recent years for acquiring documentations on the precise fate of Mr. Levinson after he left Iran but has not thus far obtained any sign of his being alive.”  

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Mousavi reiterated, “if death of Robert Levinson has certainly been actualized for the US, it can announce openly without political exploitation and an attempt for misusing emotions of family of Levinson.”

Robert Alan Levinson was an agent of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) who disappeared mysteriously on March 9, 2007 in Kish Island, Iran while on a mission for the CIA.
