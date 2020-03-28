0
Saturday 28 March 2020 - 12:07

Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Story Code : 853212
Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive for Coronavirus
News of the Queen testing positive for COVID-19 does not come as a surprise since there was a possibility that she could have been exposed by the virus during one of her weekly meetings with Prime Minister Boris Johnson who tested positive an hour ago, according to UCR.

Royal Palace confirms Queen Elizabeth tests positive for coronavirus.

Buckingham Palace revealed the monarch held a face-to-face with Mr. Johnson on March 11. 

Her health, the palace added, remains good and stable though she has shown mild symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

In a brief statement, the palace said,  “HMQ has also tested positive and is currently self-isolating at Windsor Castle. The Queen came into contact with the PM on the 11th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regards to her welfare”.

“We will be sharing constant updates of the Queen’s welfare with the public in good fate. That will be all for now.”

On Wednesday, it was announced that Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, had tested positive for the coronavirus after showing mild symptoms. His office said that he was self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland.

The Prince of Wales, who last met the Queen on March 12, continues to work at his desk in his Scottish residence, Birkhall, as he is only suffering from mild symptoms. 

The Queen, who left Buckingham Palace on March 19, looks set to spend the next few weeks of self-isolation at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip as she recovers from the virus.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Cuts Healthcare Aid to Yemen despite Coronavirus Concerns
US Cuts Healthcare Aid to Yemen despite Coronavirus Concerns
Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive for Coronavirus
28 March 2020
Israeli Military Conducts New Airstrikes on Besieged Gaza
Israeli Military Conducts New Airstrikes on Besieged Gaza
28 March 2020
US Sanctions on Venezuela A
US Sanctions on Venezuela A 'Tool of Genocide' amid Epidemic: Russia
28 March 2020
Maduro Rips US over ‘Narco-Terrorism’ Charge
Maduro Rips US over ‘Narco-Terrorism’ Charge
27 March 2020
UK PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus Infection
UK PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus Infection
27 March 2020
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader Promises Surprises for Saudi Military in 6th Year of War
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader Promises Surprises for Saudi Military in 6th Year of War
27 March 2020
US Forces Withdraw from Iraq’s Qayyarah Air Base
US Forces Withdraw from Iraq’s Qayyarah Air Base
27 March 2020
US May Be Headed for Highest Unemployment Ever
US May Be Headed for Highest Unemployment Ever
27 March 2020
US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
27 March 2020
Pompeo Whether He’s Sec. of State or Secretary of Hate: Zarif
Pompeo Whether He’s Sec. of State or Secretary of Hate: Zarif
26 March 2020
UN Chief Calls for Ceasefire as Yemen Braces for Possible COVID-19 Outbreak
UN Chief Calls for Ceasefire as Yemen Braces for Possible COVID-19 Outbreak
26 March 2020
France Withdrawing Its Troops from Iraq over Coronavirus
France Withdrawing Its Troops from Iraq over Coronavirus
26 March 2020