0
Tuesday 5 May 2020 - 09:22

Lebanese Foreign Minister Summons the German ambassador in Beirut over Hezbollah Designation

Story Code : 860804
Lebanese Foreign Minister Summons the German ambassador in Beirut over Hezbollah Designation
In the meeting, Lebanon's Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti asked ambassador Georg Birgelen to clarify Germany’s new decision regarding Hezbollah.

According to Alahed, the envoy claimed that Germany has not designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, rather its activities have been banned in the European country.

The Lebanese minister highlighted that Hezbollah is among the main political parties in the country and represents a vast section of the nation.

Germany on Thursday announced a ban on Hezbollah activities in its soil after designating the group as a terrorist organization. The move received wide backlash from in and out of Lebanon.

Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Hassan Nasrallah said on Monday that the decision has been made under US pressure and to satisfy the Israeli regime.
Comment


Featured Stories
Venezuela Arrests 2 US Mercenaries Involved in Botched Incursion
Venezuela Arrests 2 US Mercenaries Involved in Botched Incursion
GAO Says U.S. Should Keep Congress Informed About Nuclear Talks With Saudis
GAO Says U.S. Should Keep Congress Informed About Nuclear Talks With Saudis
5 May 2020
Syrian Army Air Defenses Confront Israeli Missile Aggression on Assfaira Area in Aleppo
Syrian Army Air Defenses Confront Israeli Missile Aggression on Assfaira Area in Aleppo
4 May 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Germany Decision to Ban Hezbollah was Expected as It Has Come in Response to the US Pressures
Sayyed Nasrallah: Germany Decision to Ban Hezbollah was Expected as It Has Come in Response to the US Pressures
5 May 2020
Trump Predicts Coronavirus Death Toll in US Could Reach 100,000
Trump Predicts Coronavirus Death Toll in US Could Reach 100,000
4 May 2020
Hashd al-Sha’abi Launches Major Military Campaign against ISIL Terrorists in Western Al-Anbar
Hashd al-Sha’abi Launches Major Military Campaign against ISIL Terrorists in Western Al-Anbar
4 May 2020
Taliban Claimed Responsibility for an Attack at Military Center in Afghanistan
Taliban Claimed Responsibility for an Attack at Military Center in Afghanistan
4 May 2020
Riot Occurred in al-Sinaa Prison Which Holds Thousands of Daesh
Riot Occurred in al-Sinaa Prison Which Holds Thousands of Daesh
4 May 2020
It’s Wrong Time to be Scrutinizing China for Covid-19 Origins: British Minister
It’s Wrong Time to be Scrutinizing China for Covid-19 Origins: British Minister
3 May 2020
Hashd al-Shaabi Forces Thwarted Major Attack by Daesh in Salahuddin
Hashd al-Shaabi Forces Thwarted Major Attack by Daesh in Salahuddin
3 May 2020
North, South Korea Exchange Gunfire across DMZ Border Area
North, South Korea Exchange Gunfire across DMZ Border Area
3 May 2020
Badr Organization Warns that Us & Saudi Trying to Revive ISIL in Iraq
Badr Organization Warns that Us & Saudi Trying to Revive ISIL in Iraq
3 May 2020
China Condemns US Provocative Tweet on Taiwan Participation in UN
China Condemns US Provocative Tweet on Taiwan Participation in UN
3 May 2020