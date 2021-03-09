Ayatollah Khamenei Acclaims Women for Spectacular Role in Iran

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei applauded Iranian women for their stellar presence in various fields since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, saying women martyred, injured or imprisoned in the war are at the “summit of glory”.

In a message to a national congress held in commemoration of female martyrs, Ayatollah Khamenei praised the Iranian women who have been martyred, handicapped or imprisoned during the Sacred Defense for displaying one of the major pinnacles of of the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic Republic’s glory.The Leader also highlighted the faith, devotion and courage that Iranian women have presented in various difficult arenas, including their enthusiastic presence in the demonstrations leading to the 1979 Revolution, the Sacred Defense in the 1980s, and their active presence in the fields of science, technology, research, literature and arts.Highlighting the strong performance of Iranian women in the social and political arenas and in managerial posts, Ayatollah Khamenei said their devotion to the healthcare programs and their services amid the treacherous conditions after the coronavirus pandemic signify the promotion of Iranian women, which has been achieved thanks to the Islamic establishment and Islamic values.In remarks at a videoconference in February, Ayatollah Khamenei denounced the Western lifestyle and viewpoint on women and highlighting Islam’s respect for women’s dignity and their key role in the families.From the viewpoint of Islam, women and men are equal when it comes to divine and humanitarian values, the Leader added, stressing, “We are proud of Islam’s view, and are diametrically opposed to the West’s view on women and lifestyle.”