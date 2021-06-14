0
Monday 14 June 2021 - 11:35

New Destroyer, Minesweeper Join Iran’s Navy

Story Code : 938013
New Destroyer, Minesweeper Join Iran’s Navy
In a videoconference on Monday morning, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ordered the Navy to unveil ‘Dena’ destroyer and ‘Shahin’ (falcon) minesweeper.

In the event, attended by top military commanders, the two homegrown vessels joined the Iranian Navy’s fleet in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas.

Dena is the fourth Jamaran-class destroyer manufactured by the Defense Ministry’s naval industries.

The Iranian destroyer is equipped with various defense and offense systems, is designed to make long journeys in the oceans, and is capable of detecting, tracking, and hitting various aerial, surface, and submarine targets.

Dena is also capable of carrying helicopters on its deck.

The other vessel that joined the Iranian naval fleet, Shahin, is a minesweeper with a length of 33 meters that has been designed and manufactured by the local experts at the Defense Ministry.

The military ship is furnished with modern technologies that enable it to detect and remove various types of naval mines.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.
