0
Friday 2 July 2021 - 22:42

Yemen: 92 Killed, Wounded in Saudi Artillery Attack

Story Code : 941273
Yemen: 92 Killed, Wounded in Saudi Artillery Attack
Al-Masira reported that at least 12 people were killed and 80 were wounded in an artillery attack by the Saudi coalition on the Al-Raqo area in the city of Manbeh in Saada province this evening.

The Saudi coalition also targeted the Al-Raqo with rockets and artillery on Thursday, killing two Yemenis and wounding six others.

In recent days, the Saudi coalition has repeatedly targeted residential areas in various Yemeni provinces.

Saudi Arabia, with the support of the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and several other countries, invaded Yemen in March 2015. The outbreak of war by Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen has so far killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of Yemenis.

The Saudi military aggression has also left the impoverished country of Yemen severely short of food and medicine.

The Saudi regime and its allies have so far failed to achieve their goals in the war against Yemenis. 
Related Stories
Yemenis Continue Supporting Palestinian Cause Financially
Islam Times - Upon the request of the leader of Ansarullah movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddin Al-Houthi, the Yemenis continued fundraising in support of the Palestinian cause.
Comment


Featured Stories
Last US Troops Withdraw from Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base after Nearly 20 Years
Last US Troops Withdraw from Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base after Nearly 20 Years
Russia Conducts Live Fire Exercise Near US-Led Naval Drill
Russia Conducts Live Fire Exercise Near US-Led Naval Drill
1 July 2021
Palestinian Authority, Hamas Slam German Obstruction in Investigating Israeli Crimes
Palestinian Authority, Hamas Slam German Obstruction in Investigating Israeli Crimes
2 July 2021
Video Shows Yemeni Drone Attack on Saudi Forces, Mercenaries in Border Area
Video Shows Yemeni Drone Attack on Saudi Forces, Mercenaries in Border Area
1 July 2021
Saudi Aggression Commits New Massacre in Yemen’s Border Area of Al-Raqo
Saudi Aggression Commits New Massacre in Yemen’s Border Area of Al-Raqo
1 July 2021
German President Rejects War Crimes Investigation against ‘Israel’ at the International Criminal Court
German President Rejects War Crimes Investigation against ‘Israel’ at the International Criminal Court
30 June 2021
China Constructing over 100 New Ballistic Missile Silos: Reports
China Constructing over 100 New Ballistic Missile Silos: Reports
1 July 2021
We Believe that the Court Will Rule on the Release of Sheikh Zakzaki: Lawyer
We Believe that the Court Will Rule on the Release of Sheikh Zakzaki: Lawyer
1 July 2021
Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq Leader Qais Khazali: If the US Continues Its Bloodshed, We Are Capable of Responding
Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq Leader Qais Khazali: If the US Continues Its Bloodshed, We Are Capable of Responding
30 June 2021
Germany Removes All Troops from Afghanistan, Ends Near 20-Year Military Stay
Germany Removes All Troops from Afghanistan, Ends Near 20-Year Military Stay
30 June 2021
Yemeni Ballistic Missiles Hit Saudi Camps near Maarib
Yemeni Ballistic Missiles Hit Saudi Camps near Maarib
30 June 2021
Iranian Navy Holds Drill in Caspian Sea
Iranian Navy Holds Drill in Caspian Sea
30 June 2021
US Statements on Peace in Yemen just Rhetoric: Ansarullah
US Statements on Peace in Yemen just Rhetoric: Ansarullah
29 June 2021