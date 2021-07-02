Yemen: 92 Killed, Wounded in Saudi Artillery Attack

Islam Times - Yemen's Al-Masira network reported on Friday night that 92 Yemeni citizens were killed or wounded in an artillery attack by the Saudi coalition on the northern Yemeni province of Saada.

Al-Masira reported that at least 12 people were killed and 80 were wounded in an artillery attack by the Saudi coalition on the Al-Raqo area in the city of Manbeh in Saada province this evening.The Saudi coalition also targeted the Al-Raqo with rockets and artillery on Thursday, killing two Yemenis and wounding six others.In recent days, the Saudi coalition has repeatedly targeted residential areas in various Yemeni provinces.Saudi Arabia, with the support of the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and several other countries, invaded Yemen in March 2015. The outbreak of war by Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen has so far killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of Yemenis.The Saudi military aggression has also left the impoverished country of Yemen severely short of food and medicine.The Saudi regime and its allies have so far failed to achieve their goals in the war against Yemenis.