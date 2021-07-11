Shahid Roudaki Warship, IRGC Initiative to Create Open Sea Naval Capability

Islam Times - In recent years, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Navy has accelerated development by employing various vessels, from speedboats to missile launchers and a variety of logistics vessels and other equipment, including UAVs.

In 2020, the IRGC Navy took over a vessel with a creative initiative, which can protect Iranian sailors and fishers in the open water missions besides creating effective and deterrent defense capabilities for Iran.It was first in late September 2020 that IRGC Navy Commander Admiral Alireza Tangsiri spoke of handing over a vessel capable of carrying a variety of weapons, helicopters, and UAVs worldwide to the IRGC Navy; Shahid Roudaki warship was handed over to the IRGC Navy on November 19, 2020.According to him, the vessel will be used in the Indian Ocean.Elaborating on the matter, he stated: "It is unacceptable for our merchant ships and oil tankers to be threatened in open waters or for their safety to be compromised; it is our responsibility to ensure the safety of these ships and we will do it with authority."Shahid Roudaki warship, unveiled with the ID 'L 110-1', resulted from repurposing and improving a civilian cargo ship.The idea of rebuilding and using the cargo ships used to build the Shahid Roudaki warship enabled the IRGC Navy to strengthen its fleet at a low cost.The ship, which underwent minor structural changes on an Italian-built merchant ship named 'Galaxy F' within three months at the Bandar Abbas naval plant, is the largest vessel owned by the IRGC Navy.With a length of 150 meters, a width of 22 meters, a carrying weight of 12,000 tons, and a maximum speed of 14 knots (26 kilometers per hour), this ship is a turning point for the IRGC Navy in terms of long-term stay at sea and navigation radius.Shahid Roudaki warship was formerly a roll-on/roll-off ship, and its ramps, which connect the floors, could be used for military loading and unloading of wheeled vehicles. The ship can accommodate dozens of conventional and armored vehicles, small speedboats and assist in ground operations, of course with a much more able to carry these vehicles than the Army's Navy ships or the landing craft of the IRGC Navy.The heel ramp accelerates loading and unloading. Helicopters and UAVs can land and take off on the ship. It can conduct intelligence operations and perform reconnaissance functions like the Iranian ship 'Saviz'.It can meet the logistical needs of boats or units under its control and deliver water, fuel, food, and ammunition.Due to the size of its different floors and having ramps between the floors and the rear ramp, it can carry some ordinary or armed speedboats and does not need a crane.The ship can also house several hundred commandos to carry out assigned operations. Helicopters on deck can also provide close air support to units participating in the operation.Shahid Roudaki warship is equipped with 3D phased array radar, electronic warfare systems, surface-to-surface cruise missiles,s and surface-to-air (defense) missile systems.There is an access ramp on the vessel's right side, which is actually the entry and exit and loading of tools and equipment to its deck. The access ramp allows the necessary equipment to be loaded on the deck; hence, in addition to the systems and equipment that have been loaded on the ship, it can play the role of a suitable vessel for groundwater operations by loading amphibious armored personnel carriers.In surface-to-surface battlefields, the Shahid Roudaki warship is equipped with four dual launchers of cruise missiles that can hit targets at a range of up to 300 km if used with Qadir cruise missiles.Defending the ship against various threats, including air threats, is another feature that has been considered in the Shahid Roudaki warship. The '3rd of Khordad' defense system has been deployed as a transporter erector launcher (TELAR) to be able to repel threats from the air, such as fighter jets, drones, and remote weapons. The large deck provides the capability to launch a large number of suicide drones for operations.Firstly, participation in remote missions;By joining the IRGC Navy, the scope of its missions, which had hitherto been in the Persian Gulf, has expanded to the open waters and the northern Indian Ocean, a development that can protect the Iranian sailors and fishers, besides shoring up Iran's defense capability.Secondly, Iran has gained interesting experiences in manufacturing vessels and destroyers. Engaging in transforming tremendous merchant vessels into military ones has practically put Iran on the route of achieving giant warships with military and logistic capabilities.