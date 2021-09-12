Another US Military Convoy Enters Syria from Iraq

Islam Times - A convoy carrying military and logistical equipment belonging to the US forces arrived in northeastern Syria from Iraq on Saturday.

The convoy, carrying logistics equipment and fuel tankers, entered the town of al-Qamishli in Syria's al-Hasakah province from Iraqi Kurdistan.Another convoy is said to have crossed the al-Waleed crossing into Syria's al-Hasakah province a few days ago and from there to the Koniko and Omar oil fields in Deir ez-Zur province.The US military and its affiliated terrorist elements have been present illegally in northern and eastern Syria for a long time, and in addition to looting the country's oil and wheat resources, they are taking action against the Syrian people and forces.The United States is a major supporter of terrorist groups in Syria.The crisis in Syria began in 2011 with a massive offensive by terrorist groups backed by Saudi Arabia, the United States and their allies to shift the regional equation in favor of the Zionist regime.