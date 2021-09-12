Another US Military Convoy Enters Syria from Iraq

The convoy, carrying logistics equipment and fuel tankers, entered the town of al-Qamishli in Syria's al-Hasakah province from Iraqi Kurdistan.
Another convoy is said to have crossed the al-Waleed crossing into Syria's al-Hasakah province a few days ago and from there to the Koniko and Omar oil fields in Deir ez-Zur province.
The US military and its affiliated terrorist elements have been present illegally in northern and eastern Syria for a long time, and in addition to looting the country's oil and wheat resources, they are taking action against the Syrian people and forces.
The United States is a major supporter of terrorist groups in Syria.
The crisis in Syria began in 2011 with a massive offensive by terrorist groups backed by Saudi Arabia, the United States and their allies to shift the regional equation in favor of the Zionist regime.