Sunday 12 September 2021 - 22:27

Another US Military Convoy Enters Syria from Iraq

Story Code : 953520
Another US Military Convoy Enters Syria from Iraq
The convoy, carrying logistics equipment and fuel tankers, entered the town of al-Qamishli in Syria's al-Hasakah province from Iraqi Kurdistan.

Another convoy is said to have crossed the al-Waleed crossing into Syria's al-Hasakah province a few days ago and from there to the Koniko and Omar oil fields in Deir ez-Zur province.

The US military and its affiliated terrorist elements have been present illegally in northern and eastern Syria for a long time, and in addition to looting the country's oil and wheat resources, they are taking action against the Syrian people and forces.

The United States is a major supporter of terrorist groups in Syria.

The crisis in Syria began in 2011 with a massive offensive by terrorist groups backed by Saudi Arabia, the United States and their allies to shift the regional equation in favor of the Zionist regime. 
