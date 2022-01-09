0
Sunday 9 January 2022 - 05:58

Israeli Circles Expect More Hunger-Strike Challenges after Abu Hawash Victory

Story Code : 972668
The Zionist media reflected the enemy’s frustration about the success of Abu Hawash and the Palestinian resistance in imposing the release decision on the occupation court.

The Zionist occupation court decided  on Tuesday the release of Abu Hawash, who concluded a 141-day hunger strike. It is worth noting that the Israeli court had suspended his administrative detention on December 26, 2021, without releasing him, which was rejected by Abu Hawash.

The Israeli circles considered that Abu Hawash has become a symbol of steadfastness for the Palestinians, adding that the Palestinian resistance, which threatened to fire missiles at the occupied territories if he dies, managed to impose its conditions on Tel Aviv.

The Zionist media considered that the ongoing tensions pertaining the prisoners may enhance a prisoner swap deal between ‘Israel’ and the Palestinian resistance.
