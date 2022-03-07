0
Monday 7 March 2022 - 06:46

Kiev accuses Ukrainian MP of state treason

Story Code : 982499
Ukraine
Ukraine's parliament building in Kiev.
Kiva’s actions have dealt “colossal damage” to Ukraine, Venediktova said, warning that he will face “no other destiny” than arrest, extradition, and trial. She did not list any specific actions that earned the MP a place on Ukraine’s “list of suspects,” but instead accused him of “doing everything” to make Ukraine’s borders “change,” forcing millions of Ukrainians out of the country, and making “millions of Ukrainians hide in bombs shelters.”

Venediktova, apparently referring to the ongoing Russian military invasion of Ukraine, said her words were based on, “not emotion,” but a list of “facts.”
Kiva, a former member of the ‘Opposition Platform — For Life’ party, has long been a fierce critic of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Kiev’s pro-NATO policies.

In a recent interview, the MP slammed the US and NATO for using Ukraine as “bait” to provoke Russia into a conflict. Washington and its allies tricked Zelensky and then just threw Ukraine away, he said. “The worst thing is that the Ukrainian people have gone down” along with the government in Kiev, Kiva added.

The MP has long advocated for neutral status for Ukraine and opposed the nation’s aspirations to join NATO. After Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine, Kiva accused Zelensky of provoking the bloodshed.

“As a citizen of Ukraine, I must fight for my nation to join NATO… But I do not want into NATO, I want to live in an independent country that remains non-aligned and can serve as a bridge between East and West,” Kiva said on March 1.

His statements put him at odds with his own party, which banished the MP from its ranks in late February, accusing him of “impeding” peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

Speaking on the prosecutor general’s decision on Saturday, Kiva said he had long been aware of plans to accuse him of treason, and left Ukraine as early as January 30. The lawmaker first flew to Spain and then moved to Moscow. He also warned Ukrainian law enforcement that they will soon have to “answer for the travesty of justice.”
 
Tagged
Ukraine
Comment


Featured Stories
Zionists
Zionists' Attack over Syria's Damascus Kills 2
The biohazard symbol is seen at a bacteriological laboratory at the Lvov Regional Laboratory Centre in Lvov, Ukraine, November 9, 2020
Russia Claims Ukraine Destroying Evidence of US-Funded Bioweapons Program
7 March 2022
Saudi Crown Prince Supports Imperialism, Zionism in Region: Official
Saudi Crown Prince Supports Imperialism, Zionism in Region: Official
7 March 2022
Putin Reveals Conditions for Offensive in Ukraine to Stop
Putin Reveals Conditions for Offensive in Ukraine to Stop
7 March 2022
Kharkov Institute of Physics and Technology
Russia accuses Ukraine of preparing a nuclear false flag
7 March 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shake hands during a meeting in Moscow, February 24, 2022
Imran Khan hits out at West for treating Pakistanis like ‘slaves’
7 March 2022
A MiG-29 aircraft exhibited in Warsaw, Poland, October 13, 2016
US gives NATO countries ‘green light’ to provide fighter jets to Ukraine
7 March 2022
The flags of Ukraine, the United States, and the District of Columbia fly together on Pennsylvania Avenue near the Capitol, March 5, 2022
US Draft Plans for Government-in-Exile, Guerrilla War in Ukraine
6 March 2022
Delegations of Ukraine and Russia arrive to attend peace in Belarus.
Ukraine-Russia Negotiator Killed
6 March 2022
North Korea Says It Conducted Second
North Korea Says It Conducted Second 'Important' Spy Satellite Test
6 March 2022
‘Israel’ Eyes Ukraine, Fears Vienna
‘Israel’ Eyes Ukraine, Fears Vienna
6 March 2022
US Supreme Court Rules in Favor of FBI in Muslim Surveillance Case
US Supreme Court Rules in Favor of FBI in Muslim Surveillance Case
5 March 2022
Washington Weighing Sanctions on India Over Buying Russian Weapons
Washington Weighing Sanctions on India Over Buying Russian Weapons
5 March 2022