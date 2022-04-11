0
Monday 11 April 2022 - 07:10

Mass protests in Pakistan against ‘imported’ government

Story Code : 988477
Supporters of deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan
Supporters of deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan's party rally in Karachi, Pakistan on April 10, 2022.

“Never have such crowds come out so spontaneously and in such numbers in our history, rejecting the imported govt led by crooks,” Khan said on Twitter, sharing footage of the protests.

The protests were spearheaded by Khan’s PTI party, which called upon its members and supporters to take to the streets across the country.

Earlier in the day, Khan reiterated his allegations against the US, blaming his ouster on Washington and branding it a “regime change” operation aimed at bringing “into power a coterie of pliable crooks all out on bail.”

The former PM has also said the country was entering a new period of “freedom struggle” with the Pakistani people protecting “sovereignty and democracy” from a “foreign conspiracy of regime change.”

Previously, the politician claimed to have a recording obtained from the Pakistani ambassador in Washington proving the allegations. The US had firmly rejected such allegations, denying any involvement into the Pakistani events.

Pakistan’s National Assembly passed a vote of no-confidence against Khan with 176 lawmakers out of 342 voting for the move to end his office term early.
The PTI party effectively lost its parliamentary majority back in March, after seven MPs from its coalition party defected and joined the ranks of the opposition. Pakistan’s parliament is set to hold a vote to pick a new PM on Monday.
Tagged
Pakistan Imran Khan Protests
