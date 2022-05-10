0
Tuesday 10 May 2022 - 05:56

UK’s Queen Elizabeth has ‘mobility problems’

Story Code : 993405
UK’s Queen Elizabeth has ‘mobility problems’

“The queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow," Buckingham Palace’s statement reads.

The Royal Palace did not elaborate on the nature of the queen’s ailment, but said that the decision was only made on Monday and that the issue was related to some other illness she had suffered last year. In October 2021, Queen Elizabeth was briefly hospitalized for an unspecified illness and was then told to rest by her doctors.

The queen continued to fulfill her duties online or in person at Windsor Castle after that incident and then first appeared in public in April during a memorial ceremony dedicated to her late husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died last year.

In February, she was also tested positive for Covid-19, but experienced only mild symptoms and was holding virtual meetings within two weeks of being diagnosed.

Last week, it was announced that she would also not attend the traditional summer garden parties at Buckingham Palace. Her audiences with the Privy Council and Prime Minister Boris Johnson scheduled for Wednesday would be held either online or by phone.

Prince Charles is expected to deliver the Queen’s speech during the Tuesday parliament opening ceremony. He will be taking over major constitutional duties of the head of state for the first time, in a move that some British media outlets have already declared unprecedented in the nation’s modern history.

“At Her Majesty’s request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read the queen’s speech on Her Majesty’s behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance,” Buckingham Palace has said.

Downing Street has also supported the queen’s decision. “The prime minister fully respects the wishes of Her Majesty and is grateful to the Prince of Wales for agreeing to deliver the speech on her behalf,” a Downing Street spokesperson has said.

A new Letters Patent authorized by the monarch delegates her State Opening of Parliament duties to the Counsellors of State, enabling both Prince Charles and Prince William to jointly exercise this function. No other monarch’s duties have been delegated so far.

During the ceremony, the monarch traditionally reads out the government’s plans for the upcoming legislation period. Queen Elizabeth – the world’s longest-serving monarch – has missed the ceremony only twice in the 70 years of her reign: in 1959, when she was pregnant with Prince Andrew and in 1963, when she was pregnant with Prince Edward. On those occasions, the Queen’s speech was read by the Lord Chancellor.
Tagged
UK Queen Elizabeth
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah : We’re To Confront ‘Political July War’, Resistance on Alert To Face Any “Israeli” Folly
Sayyed Nasrallah : We’re To Confront ‘Political July War’, Resistance on Alert To Face Any “Israeli” Folly
‘Israeli’ Regime’s Deadly Savagery Act of Desperation: Hamas
‘Israeli’ Regime’s Deadly Savagery Act of Desperation: Hamas
9 May 2022
Putin: West Was Preparing to Invade Russia
Putin: West Was Preparing to Invade Russia
9 May 2022
َAyatollah Khamenei: Syria Now Looked Upon as a Power Despite Ravages of War
َAyatollah Khamenei: Syria Now Looked Upon as a Power Despite Ravages of War
8 May 2022
Kushner Secures Saudi Arabia
Kushner Secures Saudi Arabia's First Ever Investment in Israel
8 May 2022
Israel Could Cease to Exist before 80th Anniversary: Ex-Premier
Israel Could Cease to Exist before 80th Anniversary: Ex-Premier
8 May 2022
Biden warns US spies of leaking Ukraine operations
Biden warns US spies of leaking Ukraine operations
8 May 2022
The Pentagon says the mysterious “suicide drone” the US supplies to Ukraine was a project overseen by a secretive Air Force office known as Big Safari.
Mysterious US 'suicide drones' shipped to Ukraine made by secretive USAF unit
8 May 2022
The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)
No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nuclear weapons: CIA
8 May 2022
“Israel” Worried: Wave of Palestinian Ops to Last All Year
“Israel” Worried: Wave of Palestinian Ops to Last All Year
7 May 2022
Russia: NATO Leaders Ignoring Nuclear War Risks
Russia: NATO Leaders Ignoring Nuclear War Risks
7 May 2022
A view shows the illegal settlement of Maale Adumim in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on October 27, 2021.
Israel to approve 4,000 new settler units in West Bank despite global outcry
7 May 2022
Former US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and former US President Donald Trump.
Trump considered strike on Mexico – former Pentagon chief
7 May 2022