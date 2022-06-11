0
Saturday 11 June 2022 - 06:36

British Muslim scholars blast 'divisive, sectarian' film by hate preacher

Story Code : 998757
British Muslim scholars blast

Representatives from the Shia, Sunni, and Sufi Islamic schools of thought signed a joint statement slamming the film as "divisive and sectarian."

Released in the UK on June 3rd, the film depicts the life and death of Fatima Zahra, the daughter of Prophet Muhammad. 

However, the controversial depiction of the Holy Prophet's spouse and companions has sparked protests in several countries.

Following the backlash, British media adopted the narrative of the movie writer and hate preacher Yasser Habib, portraying the protests as a Shia-Sunni conflict. 

Clearly, the divisive and sectarian narrative adopted by the British mainstream media is false. However, will the British mainstream adopt these types of events in their coverage or just continue to peddle the divisive narrative put out by the producers of this film?
Tagged
UK Muslim Scholars Lady Of Heaven
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel deploys radar systems in UAE, Bahrain to counter ‘threats’ from Iran
Israel deploys radar systems in UAE, Bahrain to counter ‘threats’ from Iran
China’s Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe
China warns US it will not hesitate to start war over Taiwan
11 June 2022
US Funded 46 Biolabs in Ukraine: Pentagon
US Funded 46 Biolabs in Ukraine: Pentagon
10 June 2022
Russia Envoy Ridicules anti-Iran "Stupid Resolution" at IAEA
Russia Envoy Ridicules anti-Iran "Stupid Resolution" at IAEA
10 June 2022
Minister Raises Alarm over
Minister Raises Alarm over 'Racist' Israeli Policies toward Palestinian Healthcare
10 June 2022
China Calls On US to Revoke New Arms Sales to Taiwan, Including Ship Parts
China Calls On US to Revoke New Arms Sales to Taiwan, Including Ship Parts
10 June 2022
Bennett in UAE: Threatening Iran on Top of Talks
Bennett in UAE: Threatening Iran on Top of Talks
9 June 2022
Mossad Assassination Unit Cmdr. Likely Killed in Erbil Attack
Mossad Assassination Unit Cmdr. Likely Killed in Erbil Attack
9 June 2022
The US Navy electronic reconnaissance gathering ship USS Liberty (AGTR-5) receives assistance from units of the U.S. Sixth Fleet, after she was attacked and seriously damaged by Israeli forces off the Sinai Peninsula on 8 June 1967.
The story of when Israel attacked America, and the US government sided with Tel Aviv
By: Robert Inlakesh
9 June 2022
IAEA board adopts anti-Iran resolution
IAEA board adopts anti-Iran resolution
9 June 2022
Syrian, Russian Fighter Jets Stage Joint Air Patrol Over Occupied Golan Heights
Syrian, Russian Fighter Jets Stage Joint Air Patrol Over Occupied Golan Heights
8 June 2022
Iran: Any “Israeli” Miscalculation Will Lead to Obliteration of Haifa, Tel Aviv
Iran: Any “Israeli” Miscalculation Will Lead to Obliteration of Haifa, Tel Aviv
8 June 2022
World Bank Allocates $ 1.49 Billion to Ukraine
World Bank Allocates $ 1.49 Billion to Ukraine
8 June 2022