British Muslim scholars blast 'divisive, sectarian' film by hate preacher

Islam Times - Amid nationwide protests against the controversial movie 'Lady Of Heaven', British Muslim scholars gathered in Birmingham on Friday to condemn the controversial movie.

Representatives from the Shia, Sunni, and Sufi Islamic schools of thought signed a joint statement slamming the film as "divisive and sectarian."Released in the UK on June 3rd, the film depicts the life and death of Fatima Zahra, the daughter of Prophet Muhammad.However, the controversial depiction of the Holy Prophet's spouse and companions has sparked protests in several countries.Following the backlash, British media adopted the narrative of the movie writer and hate preacher Yasser Habib, portraying the protests as a Shia-Sunni conflict.Clearly, the divisive and sectarian narrative adopted by the British mainstream media is false. However, will the British mainstream adopt these types of events in their coverage or just continue to peddle the divisive narrative put out by the producers of this film?