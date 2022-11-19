0
Saturday 19 November 2022 - 20:46

40 Years On, ‘Israel’ Re-investigates Martyr Ahmad Kassir’s Self-sacrifice Operation

Story Code : 1025653
40 Years On, ‘Israel’ Re-investigates Martyr Ahmad Kassir’s Self-sacrifice Operation
‘Israeli’ Walla! news website reported that the occupation authorities decided to form an investigative team of the Shabak, the army, and the police, to examine materials related to the circumstances surrounding Tyre’s first catastrophe in 1982, in which 91 ‘Israeli’ occupiers were killed, among which were officers, soldiers, and the military governor himself.

“The decision to form the investigative team after 40 years on the incident was taken amid the accumulation of additional information and having obtained modern technological tools through which it would be possible to find a base for a renewed inspection of the incident,” according to Walla! news.

Although Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for this heroic operation, announced the name of the person behind it, Ahmad Kassir, and assigned its date as an annual celebration for the party’s Martyr’s Day all over Lebanon, during which Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivers a speech to mark this glorious day in the history of the Resistance, yet the Zionist enemy still sticks to the narrative of ‘gas leak’ that it claims is the reason behind the massive explosion that turned the eight-story building into rubble. All such attempts aim at avoiding a confession of the defeat that forced the enemy to withdraw from vast territories in South Lebanon.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Progress of Iran Invalidated Logic of ‘Liberal Democracy’
Ayatollah Khamenei: Progress of Iran Invalidated Logic of ‘Liberal Democracy’
Moscow Claims Ukraine Executed Russian POWs
Moscow Claims Ukraine Executed Russian POWs
19 November 2022
Four Syrian Soldiers Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Attack on Central, Coastal Areas
Four Syrian Soldiers Martyred in ‘Israeli’ Attack on Central, Coastal Areas
19 November 2022
Azerbaijan To Open Embassy in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
Azerbaijan To Open Embassy in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
19 November 2022
Raisi Stresses Making Efforts to Counter Media warfare
Raisi Stresses Making Efforts to Counter Media warfare
17 November 2022
Iran Warns of Negative Impact of US-E3 Hostile Move at BoG on Cooperation with IAEA
Iran Warns of Negative Impact of US-E3 Hostile Move at BoG on Cooperation with IAEA
18 November 2022
Protecting the Killer: US Moves to Shield MBS in Khashoggi Case
Protecting the Killer: US Moves to Shield MBS in Khashoggi Case
18 November 2022
US Running Low on Arms to Give to Ukraine
US Running Low on Arms to Give to Ukraine
18 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Necessity of Conveying Martyrs Message to New Generations
Ayatollah Khamenei Highlights Necessity of Conveying Martyrs Message to New Generations
17 November 2022
Polish Politician: Missile Incident Was Ukrainian “Provocation”
Polish Politician: Missile Incident Was Ukrainian “Provocation”
17 November 2022
Zelensky Says Netanyahu ’Considering’ Supplying Aerial Systems
Zelensky Says Netanyahu ’Considering’ Supplying Aerial Systems
17 November 2022
North Korea Fires Missile, Warns US Of ‘Fiercer’ Military Responses
North Korea Fires Missile, Warns US Of ‘Fiercer’ Military Responses
17 November 2022
Mossad Spy Arrested in Southern Iran
Mossad Spy Arrested in Southern Iran
16 November 2022