0
Saturday 3 December 2022 - 09:49

Bahrainis Protest Herzog Visit by Chanting Death To ‘Israel’

Story Code : 1028251
Bahrainis Protest Herzog Visit by Chanting Death To ‘Israel’
Dozens of demonstrators gathered in several areas of the tiny country to denounce Herzog’s arrival on Sunday. He will be the first Zionist president to visit Bahrain.
 
The protesters carried signs with Herzog’s image that said “criminal” and “you are not welcome in Bahrain.”
 
Local authorities allowed the anti-‘Israel’ protests to take place, but will not permit similar events during Herzog’s visit, ‘Israeli’ media reported.
 
Bahrain's Lualua TV said the demonstrators burned an ‘Israeli’ flag and squared off with riot police.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Has No Right to Comment on Human Rights: Tehran
US Has No Right to Comment on Human Rights: Tehran
UN: Iraq Christians Were Victims of Daesh War Crimes
UN: Iraq Christians Were Victims of Daesh War Crimes
2 December 2022
UAE Embassy Hosts Ben Gvir Despite Earlier Warning Against Him
UAE Embassy Hosts Ben Gvir Despite Earlier Warning Against Him
2 December 2022
EU Commission Under Fire After Tweeting Massive Ukrainian Military Losses
EU Commission Under Fire After Tweeting Massive Ukrainian Military Losses
2 December 2022
Lavrov: Europe Building Security Not with Russia, But Against It
Lavrov: Europe Building Security Not with Russia, But Against It
1 December 2022
Lawyer Accuses MBS Of Attempting To ’Manipulate’ Court System
Lawyer Accuses MBS Of Attempting To ’Manipulate’ Court System
1 December 2022
Tel Aviv Regime Facing Another Palestinian Intifada: Israeli Media
Tel Aviv Regime Facing Another Palestinian Intifada: Israeli Media
1 December 2022
Global Action Urged against Israeli Atrocities, Apartheid
Global Action Urged against Israeli Atrocities, Apartheid
30 November 2022
Russia Calls on Turkey to Honor its Obligations in Syria’s Idlib: Diplomat
Russia Calls on Turkey to Honor its Obligations in Syria’s Idlib: Diplomat
30 November 2022
Syria’s Moderate Dealing with Possible Turkish Operation in the North
Syria’s Moderate Dealing with Possible Turkish Operation in the North
30 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iraq
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iraq's Central Government Should Extend its Authority to Insecure Areas
30 November 2022
British Prime Minister again Supports Riots in Iran
British Prime Minister again Supports Riots in Iran
29 November 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Turning Use of Huge Naval Capacities into Common Culture in Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Turning Use of Huge Naval Capacities into Common Culture in Iran
28 November 2022