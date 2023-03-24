0
Friday 24 March 2023 - 21:56

Yemen Sets 72-hour Deadline to UN

The ship 'Lamar' seized in Djibouti was carrying the vital goods needed by the Yemeni people as it was stopped in the Saudi-backed small island.

During the war on Yemen, the Saudi-led coalition seized vessels carrying fuel for the Yemeni people, enhancing the energy crisis in the war-stricken country. 

In a tweet on Friday, Hossein al-Ezzi wrote: "We have set the UN representative's office a 72-hour to release the container ship 'Lamar' which was seized in Djibouti and to prevent such incidents from happening again." 

He stressed that if the UN did not fulfill the demand, Sana'a would have to call on the UN's representative to leave Yemen and suspend his activities until further notice.   

Saudi Arabia, with the support of the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and several other countries, waged a war on Yemen in March 2015 and blockaded the country by land, sea, and air.

The people of Yemen are in urgent need of medicines and food.
