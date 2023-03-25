0
Saturday 25 March 2023 - 12:57

Three Zionist Soldiers Injured in Violent Fight Near Lebanon Border

Story Code : 1048654
In further details, ‘Israeli’ Maariv website reported that “An ‘Israeli’ military patrol of the 202 Brigade of paratroopers came to inspect a car that approached the border fence. Two off-duty permanent service soldiers and a settler were inside the car.”

The soldiers claimed that the three members violently attacked them, the website mentioned, adding that one of them stabbed one of the soldiers near his eye using a sharp tool. Another member punched a soldier leading him to faint. Two more soldiers and a sergeant were injured and transferred to hospital for medical treatment.

Commenting on the incident, the ‘Israeli’ military spokesman described it as a dangerous accident that doesn’t go along with the values of the ‘Israeli’ army. The spokesman added that the incident is being investigated by the military police.
