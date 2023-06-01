0
Thursday 1 June 2023 - 01:01

Chechen Units Prepare for Combat in Donetsk Zone: Kadyrov

Story Code : 1061296
Chechen Units Prepare for Combat in Donetsk Zone: Kadyrov
"Friends, Chechen units have received a new order to redeploy their forces. Territories in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have become their zone of responsibility. In accordance with the order, Chechen fighters are to begin active combat operations to liberate a number of populated areas," Kadyrov said on his Telegram channel, according to Tass. 

In his words, military units are now preparing for assault operations with active support from the Russian Defense Ministry and the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

"The first stage has been underway for a few days as the command of these units has been drafting plans of moving forward and liberating populated areas, and receives new intelligence data," the Chechen leader said.

Last October, Putin announced the mobilization of a part of the forces in continuation of Russia's special military operations in Ukraine, and after that the Russian president signed the annexation documents of four regions of Ukraine and called their residents Russian citizens.

In spite of sending massive equipment from Western countries to Ukraine, many experts evaluate the possibility of this country winning the battle against the Russians as insignificant. Ukraine recently lost the city of Bakhmut to the forces of Wagner and suffered tens of thousands of casualties. The name of Bakhmut has now been changed to Artemovsk.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria
US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria
US Targets Chinese and Mexican Companies
US Targets Chinese and Mexican Companies
31 May 2023
Gantz Restores Lead as Netanyahu Loses Post-Gaza War Bump: Poll
Gantz Restores Lead as Netanyahu Loses Post-Gaza War Bump: Poll
31 May 2023
Emirati MoFA: UAE Left Combined Maritime Forces Two Months Ago
Emirati MoFA: UAE Left Combined Maritime Forces Two Months Ago
31 May 2023
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon: IRGC
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon: IRGC
30 May 2023
’Israel’ Fears Multi- Front War, Launches Major Drill
’Israel’ Fears Multi- Front War, Launches Major Drill
30 May 2023
Saudi Regime Executes Two Bahraini Activists After Eight Years of Detention
Saudi Regime Executes Two Bahraini Activists After Eight Years of Detention
30 May 2023
N Korea Launches Reconnaissance Satellite To Monitor US Activities
N Korea Launches Reconnaissance Satellite To Monitor US Activities
30 May 2023
Ayatolla Khamenei Meets Sultan of Oman
Ayatolla Khamenei Meets Sultan of Oman
29 May 2023
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Missiles in Latest Air Raid on Damascus
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Missiles in Latest Air Raid on Damascus
29 May 2023
Nearly 1.4 mln People Displaced in Sudan since Civil War Erupted, UN Report Says
Nearly 1.4 mln People Displaced in Sudan since Civil War Erupted, UN Report Says
29 May 2023
Japan: North Korea Says Will Launch Military Satellite Next Week
Japan: North Korea Says Will Launch Military Satellite Next Week
29 May 2023
Suicide Bombing Targets Security Convoy in Pakistan, 22 Personnel Injured
Suicide Bombing Targets Security Convoy in Pakistan, 22 Personnel Injured
28 May 2023