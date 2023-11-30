0
Thursday 30 November 2023 - 21:16

Army Cmdr. Voices Iran Self-Sufficiency in Military Equipment

Story Code : 1099436
Army Cmdr. Voices Iran Self-Sufficiency in Military Equipment
Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari enlisted "faithfulness, belief, expertise, and self-sacrificing," as the root causes of the cutting-edge military achievements of Islamic Iran.

Against the backdrop of the reasons for threats against Iran, he pointed out that "the geopolitical position of Iran in West Asia, rich reservoirs, and Islamic and anti-arrogance causes of the country are the reasons why threats are imposed against Iran." 

Speaking on the commemoration of Basij Week, he said "Basij is a mindset that we all have to move in this path."

Referring to Iranian Navy Day, he outlined the achievements of the Iranian Navy and the bravery of Iranian soldiers who safeguarded the Persian Gulf within 67 days after the end of the imposed war.

Elsewhere he referred to the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation, saying that bringing the issue of Palestine back to the spotlight was one of the achievements of the Hamas operation. 

He also added that the behind-the-scenes cooperation of some countries with the Zionist army was also revealed in the aftermath of the Hamas operation.
Comment


Featured Stories
Gaza Truce Extended for 7th Day
Gaza Truce Extended for 7th Day
In Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Hamas Discovers Identity of Scores of Israeli Spies
In Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Hamas Discovers Identity of Scores of Israeli Spies
29 November 2023
Netanyahu Says War Will Resume Soon Despite Truce Extension
Netanyahu Says War Will Resume Soon Despite Truce Extension
30 November 2023
North Korea Says It Will Not Negotiate Sovereignty with
North Korea Says It Will Not Negotiate Sovereignty with 'Double-Faced' US
30 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Regional Plans Disrupted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Regional Plans Disrupted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
29 November 2023
Ben Gvir Threatens to Tear Down ‘Israeli’ Government If War Not Resumed
Ben Gvir Threatens to Tear Down ‘Israeli’ Government If War Not Resumed
29 November 2023
US Doomed to Flee Syria, Iraq: Iranian General
US Doomed to Flee Syria, Iraq: Iranian General
29 November 2023
َA Look Into Israeli Regime
َA Look Into Israeli Regime's Losses in Gaza Battle
29 November 2023
WHO: More Palestinians Could Die from Diseases than Bombs in Besieged Gaza
WHO: More Palestinians Could Die from Diseases than Bombs in Besieged Gaza
29 November 2023
White House: Hamas Not Using American Captives as
White House: Hamas Not Using American Captives as 'Leverage' in Swap Talks
29 November 2023
Russia’s Ryabkov Warns US against Entering New Arms Race
Russia’s Ryabkov Warns US against Entering New Arms Race
29 November 2023
UN Must Recognize Zionism as Form of Racism: Iranian Envoy
UN Must Recognize Zionism as Form of Racism: Iranian Envoy
29 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Terms Army Navy as Iran’s Great Capacity
Ayatollah Khamenei Terms Army Navy as Iran’s Great Capacity
28 November 2023