0
Wednesday 6 December 2023 - 12:31

‘Israeli’ Soldier Shoots Mentally-disabled Palestinian In Occupied West Bank

Story Code : 1100814
‘Israeli’ Soldier Shoots Mentally-disabled Palestinian In Occupied West Bank
Tarek Abu Abed, known to friends and family as “Ghazzawi,” was on his way home Tuesday when he was stopped by three Zionist soldiers and asked for identification, Tarek’s brother Diaa Abu Abed told CNN by telephone on Tuesday.

“Anybody who meets Tarek can tell immediately he has special needs,” Diaa Abu Abed said. “His brain works like a child’s does.”

When Tarek Abu Abed told the men that he did not have identification, an argument ensued that culminated in Tarek being shot, according to his brother.

Diaa Abu Abed identified the men who stopped his brother as ‘Israeli’ soldiers.

While some Zionist settlers are also known to wear military fatigues and have access to military assault rifles, the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces later confirmed to CNN that ‘Israeli’ soldiers had been involved in a confrontation with a mentally-disabled man near al-Khalil on Tuesday and said its Military Police were investigating the encounter.

“Based on the initial information available, it appears that during a check that was conducted earlier today, a Palestinian was shot in the leg,” the ‘Israeli’ military said in a statement.

CNN geolocated the incident to near the town of Sidet Qalqas, south of al-Khalil.

The men had their rifles aimed at Tarek Abu Abed, and shouting can be heard. Abu Abed appears to be attempting to stand up as several local residents look on. He then stands up and approaches one of the men, seemingly agitated. A second man then approaches Abu Abed from behind.

A gunshot rings out, and Abu Abed collapses to the ground. Two of the men continue to point their weapons at him.

Diaa Abu Abed said that an onlooker called him, and he arrived on the scene soon after.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said in a statement on Tuesday that it had transported a 34-year-old man with a bullet wound in his leg from Qalqas to the hospital.

Tarek Abu Abed suffered heavy bleeding and has undergone surgery on his leg, his brother said.

At least 256 Palestinians have been martyred by ‘Israeli’ occupation troops or Zionist settlers in the occupied West Bank and east al-Quds since October 7, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israeli’ Soldier Shoots Mentally-disabled Palestinian In Occupied West Bank
‘Israeli’ Soldier Shoots Mentally-disabled Palestinian In Occupied West Bank
‘Israel’ ‘Sinking Deeper and Deeper’ Into Swamp of Gaza: Hamas
‘Israel’ ‘Sinking Deeper and Deeper’ Into Swamp of Gaza: Hamas
6 December 2023
British Groups Take UK Gov’t to Court over Arms Exports to ‘Israel’
British Groups Take UK Gov’t to Court over Arms Exports to ‘Israel’
6 December 2023
China Launches Fourth-generation Nuclear Power Plant
China Launches Fourth-generation Nuclear Power Plant
6 December 2023
Iraqi Resistance Group Warns US Will Pay Dearly for Killing Its Members in Kirkuk
Iraqi Resistance Group Warns US Will Pay Dearly for Killing Its Members in Kirkuk
5 December 2023
Dutch Rights Groups Take Gov’t to Court Over Arms to “Israel”
Dutch Rights Groups Take Gov’t to Court Over Arms to “Israel”
5 December 2023
Turkey’s Erdogan: Bibi Must Be Charged by ICC
Turkey’s Erdogan: Bibi Must Be Charged by ICC
5 December 2023
Telecommunications, Internet Down in Gaza as “Israeli” Strikes Intensify
Telecommunications, Internet Down in Gaza as “Israeli” Strikes Intensify
5 December 2023
UNSC Held Hostage to US, Unable to Save Gaza: Tehran
UNSC Held Hostage to US, Unable to Save Gaza: Tehran
4 December 2023
No International Organization Tries to Stop the ‘Israeli’ Killing Machine: Raisi
No International Organization Tries to Stop the ‘Israeli’ Killing Machine: Raisi
4 December 2023
Muslim American Activists Launch ‘Abandon Biden’ Campaign over Israel Stance
Muslim American Activists Launch ‘Abandon Biden’ Campaign over Israel Stance
4 December 2023
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Deadly Bombing at Philippine Catholic Mass
Daesh Claims Responsibility for Deadly Bombing at Philippine Catholic Mass
4 December 2023
Hamas: No More Prisoner Exchanges Until Complete End of Israeli War
Hamas: No More Prisoner Exchanges Until Complete End of Israeli War
3 December 2023