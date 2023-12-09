0
Saturday 9 December 2023 - 21:31

Australia's PM Albanese Says Migration Intake Must Be 'Sustainable'

Story Code : 1101630
Australia
Long reliant on immigration to supply what is now one of the tightest labor markets in the world, Australia has embarked on an overhaul of its migration system to speed up the entry of highly skilled workers and smoothen the path to permanent residency.

"We do need to have our migration level brought to a sustainable level and we will be releasing the details of that this week," Albanese told reporters in Sydney, Reuters reported.

"This is a response to the fact that the system is broken."

He said he wanted to see "a system that works for Australia, a system in which we're able to access the skills we need".

In October, the center-left Labor government pledged to address abuses of its visa system to crack down on human trafficking and other forms of organized crime.

It has previously said the visa process for skilled professionals would be made quicker and easier, while steps would be taken to retain international students.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israel’ Had Better Cease Crimes in Gaza: Iran’s Top General
‘Israel’ Had Better Cease Crimes in Gaza: Iran’s Top General
Biden Pushing $500 Million Arms Sale To ‘Israel’: Reuters
Biden Pushing $500 Million Arms Sale To ‘Israel’: Reuters
9 December 2023
Al-Qassam Unveils M-90 Rocket Following Three Barrages On ‘Tel Aviv’
Al-Qassam Unveils M-90 Rocket Following Three Barrages On ‘Tel Aviv’
9 December 2023
US Blocks UNSC Demand for Ceasefire in ‘Israeli’ Genocidal War In Gaza
US Blocks UNSC Demand for Ceasefire in ‘Israeli’ Genocidal War In Gaza
9 December 2023
US Embassy in Iraq Targeted by a Rocket
US Embassy in Iraq Targeted by a Rocket
8 December 2023
Raisi Calls For ‘Immediate’ Stop To ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Gaza
Raisi Calls For ‘Immediate’ Stop To ‘Israeli’ Genocide in Gaza
8 December 2023
Half A Million ‘Israeli’ Settlers Have Fled Occupied Territories Since October 7
Half A Million ‘Israeli’ Settlers Have Fled Occupied Territories Since October 7
8 December 2023
Protesters Blockade UK Factories Building F-35 Warplane Parts Used By ‘Israel’
Protesters Blockade UK Factories Building F-35 Warplane Parts Used By ‘Israel’
8 December 2023
IRGC Chief: “Israel” Can’t Cope with Prolonged War in Gaza Strip
IRGC Chief: “Israel” Can’t Cope with Prolonged War in Gaza Strip
7 December 2023
Nelson Mandela Relatives Welcome Hamas Officials to 10th Anniv. Memorial
Nelson Mandela Relatives Welcome Hamas Officials to 10th Anniv. Memorial
7 December 2023
How Hamas Views Hezbollah’s Level of Participation in the War
How Hamas Views Hezbollah’s Level of Participation in the War
By Imad Marmal
7 December 2023
Yemen Fires Ballistic Missiles Into ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
Yemen Fires Ballistic Missiles Into ‘Israeli’-occupied Territories
7 December 2023
‘Israeli’ Soldier Shoots Mentally-disabled Palestinian In Occupied West Bank
‘Israeli’ Soldier Shoots Mentally-disabled Palestinian In Occupied West Bank
6 December 2023