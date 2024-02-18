0
Sunday 18 February 2024 - 21:46

Head of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc Declares Decisive Victory Over Israeli Enemy in Lebanon and Gaza

Story Code : 1117092
Head of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc Declares Decisive Victory Over Israeli Enemy in Lebanon and Gaza
Raad highlighted the enemy’s destructive actions in Gaza, targeting civilians, schools, and hospitals. Raad questioned the Israeli’s inability to achieve its goals despite its military incursions.

Raad condemned the ongoing aggression in Gaza, describing it as a genocide unseen in history. He reaffirmed solidarity with the oppressed people of Gaza and vowed to alleviate their suffering. Raad warned the Israeli enemy of the resistance’s readiness to confront any attack.

Despite facing challenges and sacrifices, Raad emphasized the importance of maintaining strength, courage, and steadfastness in the ongoing battle. He noted that the enemy’s desperation is evident through its actions, as it lacks true victory in the ongoing war.

As the Israeli aggression continues, Raad reminded the Israeli enemy that the resistance remains undeterred and united in its cause. He criticized Arab regimes for turning their backs on the region’s people, echoing a sentiment of complicity with the enemy. The battle, Raad stressed, is not an easy one, but victory remains within reach for the courageous resistance fighters.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Welcomes Final Statement of AU Summit
Hamas Welcomes Final Statement of AU Summit
Ukraine Can’t Join NATO during Conflict: Dutch PM
Ukraine Can’t Join NATO during Conflict: Dutch PM
18 February 2024
US Threatens to Veto Ceasefire Proposal at UNSC for 3rd Time
US Threatens to Veto Ceasefire Proposal at UNSC for 3rd Time
18 February 2024
Elections Bedrock of Islamic Republic: Ayatollah Khamenei
Elections Bedrock of Islamic Republic: Ayatollah Khamenei
18 February 2024
Anti-Netanyahu Protests Take Place in Occupied Palestine
Anti-Netanyahu Protests Take Place in Occupied Palestine
18 February 2024
Munich Insecurity Conference
Munich Insecurity Conference
18 February 2024
Israel Turns Gaza Hospital into
Israel Turns Gaza Hospital into 'Military Base': Health Ministry
18 February 2024
US-Free Region Requires Concerted Action: Iranian Diplomat
US-Free Region Requires Concerted Action: Iranian Diplomat
18 February 2024
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah: X Influenced by Zionist Lobby
17 February 2024
Israeli Forces Block WHO Medicine, Fuel for Nasser Hospital
Israeli Forces Block WHO Medicine, Fuel for Nasser Hospital
17 February 2024
Germany Not Becoming Party to Conflict under Agreement with Ukraine: Scholz
Germany Not Becoming Party to Conflict under Agreement with Ukraine: Scholz
17 February 2024
Arab League Designates 60 “Israeli” Organizations as Terror Entities
Arab League Designates 60 “Israeli” Organizations as Terror Entities
17 February 2024
Hamas Urges ICJ to Hold Israeli Regime Accountable for Genocide Crimes
Hamas Urges ICJ to Hold Israeli Regime Accountable for Genocide Crimes
17 February 2024