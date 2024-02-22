New Warships Armed with Various Missiles: IRGC General

Islam Times - The two new patrol and combat vessels that joined the fleet of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy a few days ago have been equipped with different missiles for a range of operations, the force’s commander said.

Moreover, 16 ‘Navvab’ vertically-launched missiles, manufactured by the Defense Ministry, have been installed on each vessel, he added.

The general noted that the naval cruise missiles on the warships can cover a radius of 40 to 750 km.

Admiral Tangsiri stated that the IRGC Navy has worked with 103 knowledge-based companies and 32 universities in manufacturing the two warships.

Each vessel, weighing 600 tons, is powered by four propulsive engines and can carry a combat helicopter and three light corvettes.

Speaking at the state TV on Wednesday, IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri said the “Sayyad Shirazi” and “Hassan Baqeri” military vessels that came into service on Monday are each furnished with six Sayyad-3 missiles and can detect targets within a range of 150 km with their internal radars.