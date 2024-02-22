0
Thursday 22 February 2024 - 09:02

New Warships Armed with Various Missiles: IRGC General

Story Code : 1117834
Speaking at the state TV on Wednesday, IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri said the “Sayyad Shirazi” and “Hassan Baqeri” military vessels that came into service on Monday are each furnished with six Sayyad-3 missiles and can detect targets within a range of 150 km with their internal radars.
 
Moreover, 16 ‘Navvab’ vertically-launched missiles, manufactured by the Defense Ministry, have been installed on each vessel, he added.
 
The general noted that the naval cruise missiles on the warships can cover a radius of 40 to 750 km.
 
Admiral Tangsiri stated that the IRGC Navy has worked with 103 knowledge-based companies and 32 universities in manufacturing the two warships.
 
Each vessel, weighing 600 tons, is powered by four propulsive engines and can carry a combat helicopter and three light corvettes.
