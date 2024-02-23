OPCW Confirms Daesh Responsible for 2015 Chemical Attack in Syria

Islam Times - The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has announced that the Daesh (ISIS or ISIL) terrorist group used chemical weapons in an attack on the town of Marea near Aleppo in 2015, based on "reasonable grounds."

The OPCW's Investigation and Identification Team (IIT) concluded that Daesh units deployed sulfur mustard during the attacks on several locations in Marea on September 1, 2015.The report states, "There are reasonable grounds to believe that on 1 September 2015, between 09:00 and 12:00 (UTC+3), during sustained attacks aimed at capturing the town of Marea, units of ISIL [Daesh] deployed sulfur mustard."This announcement comes amid ongoing accusations by Western countries against the Syrian government for chemical attacks. Damascus has consistently denied these allegations.Syria had surrendered its chemical weapons stockpile in 2014 to a joint mission led by the United States and OPCW, overseeing the destruction of the weaponry.The Syrian government has described the alleged chemical attacks as "staged," aimed at undermining its progress against foreign-backed terrorists in the country.The OPCW report indicates that no other entity had the means, motives, or capabilities to carry out such an attack in Marea on September 1, 2015, apart from Daesh.The chemical agent was delivered using one or more artillery guns, with no discernible targeting pattern across Marea, according to the report.At least 11 people were injured in the attack, which took place from September 1 to 3, and the liquid substance leaked from the projectiles caused symptoms consistent with exposure to sulfur mustard.Sulfur mustard is a chemical warfare agent that causes blistering of the skin and mucous membranes on contact.Syria has been facing foreign-backed militancy since March 2011, with the Syrian government accusing the United States, Israel, and their allies of sponsoring terrorist groups involved in destabilizing activities in the country.