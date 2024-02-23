Hezbollah: Level of Operations to Be Higher in Case Israeli Aggression Exceeds

Islam Times - Deputy Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Sheikh Naim Qassem stated that when the Israeli enemy exceeds the highest ceiling, our ceiling will be higher than it.

According to Yemen's news Agency, Saba Net, Sheikh Naeem Qassem, Deputy Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah, while speaking about the developments in southern Lebanon and the conflict between the resistance fighters and the occupying regime's armed forces, announced that our presence in this conflict is what pushes the enemy back and Western diplomacy It seeks to destroy our power against Israel to create security for this regime.Sheikh Naeem Qassem added Westerners are not seeking to stop the war in Gaza in any way and continue to support the crimes of the Zionists. So far, the ceiling of confrontation on the Lebanese front has been limited, and of course, there have been exceptions, but if the enemy wants to raise his ceiling (aggressions), he should know that our ceiling (operations) will be much higher.This Hezbollah official emphasized, that we will never retreat in the field and we will advance according to the conditions, and if the enemy's aggression expands, our operations will also become more intense, and we will be victorious in God's hope.He stated that we supported Gaza in such a way that the enemy was confused and in the shadow of this ongoing battle, we will achieve our goals. While supporting Gaza, we defended Lebanon in a bigger way, and maybe everyone knows that 4 days after the start of the Gaza war, a long phone conversation between the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and the Prime Minister of the occupying regime, Benjamin Netanyahu. It was about Israel's surprise war against Lebanon.In the end, Sheikh Naim Qassem said that therefore our initiative in supporting Gaza made the enemy avoid any surprise attack against Lebanon.