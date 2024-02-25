0
Sunday 25 February 2024 - 09:03

We Believe in Gaza's Victory: IRGC Chief

Story Code : 1118442
We Believe in Gaza
Referring to the Israeli regime's ongoing crimes in Palestine, Major General Hossein Salami said that the Zionists seek to achieve victory by killing children, women, and defenseless people.

However, through their unity and resistance, the people of Gaza announced to the world that "coexistence with the Zionist regime is not possible," he added.

"We believe in these dear people's victory, and know that divine victory is with the devoted people, who do not give up resistance in this lopsided war," Salami emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the IRGC commander emphasized that the Iranian nation was to create a "glorious political epic" by staging optimal participation in upcoming elections.

He said that the enemies are trying to dissuade the people from turning up before the ballot boxes, But the Iranian nation knows that this is a political battle between them and their enemies.

"Iran's enemies will suffer defeat in the political battle too," he concluded.
Comment


Featured Stories
We Believe in Gaza
We Believe in Gaza's Victory: IRGC Chief
Yemen Targets American Oil Tanker in Gulf of Aden
Yemen Targets American Oil Tanker in Gulf of Aden
25 February 2024
Palestinian Infant Dies of Hunger amid Israeli War on Gaza
Palestinian Infant Dies of Hunger amid Israeli War on Gaza
25 February 2024
Ukraine Signs Security Cooperation Agreements with Italy, Canada
Ukraine Signs Security Cooperation Agreements with Italy, Canada
25 February 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: West Turning Blind Eye to 30,000 Palestinians Killed by Israelis
Ayatollah Khamenei: West Turning Blind Eye to 30,000 Palestinians Killed by Israelis
24 February 2024
NATO Should Stop Saber-rattling, Promote Global Peace: China UN Envoy
NATO Should Stop Saber-rattling, Promote Global Peace: China UN Envoy
24 February 2024
South Africa Urges Countries to Testify at ICJ against Israel
South Africa Urges Countries to Testify at ICJ against Israel
24 February 2024
Brazil
Brazil's President Reiterates Condemnation of Israeli Genocide in Gaza
24 February 2024
Russian Envoy Censures West
Russian Envoy Censures West's Double Standards Toward Gaza
24 February 2024
Iran Can But Won
Iran Can But Won't Sell Arms amid Ukraine War: UN Mission
24 February 2024
Syria Advocates Immediate Prosecution of Israeli Officials for Crimes
Syria Advocates Immediate Prosecution of Israeli Officials for Crimes
24 February 2024
China: US Sanctions against Chinese Companies Seen as Economic Coercion
China: US Sanctions against Chinese Companies Seen as Economic Coercion
24 February 2024
US Report Raises Doubts About Israel
US Report Raises Doubts About Israel's UNRWA Accusations
23 February 2024