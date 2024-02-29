0
Thursday 29 February 2024 - 21:50

Taking Revenge to Never Be Removed from Agenda: IRGC Cmdr.

Story Code : 1119514
Taking Revenge to Never Be Removed from Agenda: IRGC Cmdr.
The Iranian people will create another epic by participating in the elections on Friday and disappoint the enemies, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said.

Speaking to reporters in the southern city of Kerman on Thursday, Major General Hossein Salami said every vote cast in Friday’s polls will be like a missile fired at the heart of the enemy.

He added that the Iranian people’s presence in the polling stations will frustrate the enemy and encourage the front of the Islamic Revolution.

“I am confident that the majority of the Iranian people… will take part in the upcoming elections and register another great epic in the history of Iran and Islam,” the senior commander said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salami said that Americans have entered everywhere and brought insecurity, backwardness, dependence, poverty, deprivation, insecurity, murder, instability to them.

Maybe the story of many revenges was not told, but revenge for all these is on the agenda and will never be removed from our agenda, he said, adding, "We will not allow these to dominate the fate of Muslims."
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen
Yemen's Revolution Leader Condemns Israeli Aggression amid Arab Humiliation
President Sharif Stresses Determination to Withdraw US Forces from Iraq
President Sharif Stresses Determination to Withdraw US Forces from Iraq
29 February 2024
Taking Revenge to Never Be Removed from Agenda: IRGC Cmdr.
Taking Revenge to Never Be Removed from Agenda: IRGC Cmdr.
29 February 2024
Canada Weighs Airdropped Aid to Gaza While Critics Say It Abets Israel
Canada Weighs Airdropped Aid to Gaza While Critics Say It Abets Israel's 'Blockade Strategy’
29 February 2024
Pentagon Pondering $4 Billion Ukraine Arms Supply
Pentagon Pondering $4 Billion Ukraine Arms Supply
29 February 2024
“Israeli” War Minister Admits Entity’s Military Paying High Price in Gaza
“Israeli” War Minister Admits Entity’s Military Paying High Price in Gaza
29 February 2024
US Drone Targeted by Friendly Fire from German Frigate in Red Sea
US Drone Targeted by Friendly Fire from German Frigate in Red Sea
29 February 2024
NATO Is Not, Will Not Be Party to Conflict in Ukraine: Scholz
NATO Is Not, Will Not Be Party to Conflict in Ukraine: Scholz
29 February 2024
CNN: Biden Officials Concerned ‘Israel’ may Launch Incursion into Lebanon
CNN: Biden Officials Concerned ‘Israel’ may Launch Incursion into Lebanon
29 February 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran will Advance if World Sees Nation’s Presence in Decisive Scenes
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran will Advance if World Sees Nation’s Presence in Decisive Scenes
29 February 2024
US Senators Slam Biden
US Senators Slam Biden's Strategy against Red Sea Operations
29 February 2024
Germany Hosts Peace Talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Germany Hosts Peace Talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan
29 February 2024
Russia Poses No Danger to Countries from Which It Faces No Threat: Kremlin
Russia Poses No Danger to Countries from Which It Faces No Threat: Kremlin
29 February 2024