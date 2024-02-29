Taking Revenge to Never Be Removed from Agenda: IRGC Cmdr.

Islam Times - Referring to the crimes of the enemies against the Iranian nation, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) warned that taking revenge will never be removed from the agenda.

The Iranian people will create another epic by participating in the elections on Friday and disappoint the enemies, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said.Speaking to reporters in the southern city of Kerman on Thursday, Major General Hossein Salami said every vote cast in Friday’s polls will be like a missile fired at the heart of the enemy.He added that the Iranian people’s presence in the polling stations will frustrate the enemy and encourage the front of the Islamic Revolution.“I am confident that the majority of the Iranian people… will take part in the upcoming elections and register another great epic in the history of Iran and Islam,” the senior commander said.Elsewhere in his remarks, Salami said that Americans have entered everywhere and brought insecurity, backwardness, dependence, poverty, deprivation, insecurity, murder, instability to them.Maybe the story of many revenges was not told, but revenge for all these is on the agenda and will never be removed from our agenda, he said, adding, "We will not allow these to dominate the fate of Muslims."