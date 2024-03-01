0
Friday 1 March 2024 - 09:31

“Israel” Marks over 600 Acres of Seized Palestinian Land for Settlement Expansion

Story Code : 1119552
“Israel” Marks over 600 Acres of Seized Palestinian Land for Settlement Expansion
The entity’s authorities on Thursday appropriated several tracts of land near the settlement. The territory would now be designated as part of the “Maale Adumim” settlement, east of al-Quds.

The tracts amount to 2,640 dunams, or 652 acres. The West Bank, including East al-Quds, is among the “Israel” captured in 1967.

Much of the international community deems the settlements illegal. On February 24, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington deemed the West Bank settlements inconsistent with international law.

The Palestinian Authority has called on all countries to put individuals tied to settler organizations or companies investing in settlement construction across the occupied Palestinian territories on their terror lists.

The United Nations has already published a list of companies with business ties to “Israeli” settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Palestinians have called for serious international intervention to force the entity to stop the settlement expansion.

The UN is concerned about the surging violence perpetuated by “Israeli” settlers in the West Bank, terming it “terrorism” against the Palestinians.

Acts of violence by “Israeli” settlers against the Palestinians and their property are a daily occurrence throughout the West Bank.

The entity has escalated its acts of aggression against the Palestinians across the West Bank since early October 2023, when it began the campaign of death and destruction in the besieged Gaza Strip.

In its latest report, the UN said around 400 Palestinians, including at least 100 children, have been martyred in the West Bank since October 7.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts Vote in Early Minutes of Voting in Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts Vote in Early Minutes of Voting in Iran
Chemical Lie: Western Scenarios for Pursuing Political Goals
Chemical Lie: Western Scenarios for Pursuing Political Goals
1 March 2024
Over 110 Hungry Palestinians Massacred in Israeli Strike in Gaza
Over 110 Hungry Palestinians Massacred in Israeli Strike in Gaza
1 March 2024
“Israel” Marks over 600 Acres of Seized Palestinian Land for Settlement Expansion
“Israel” Marks over 600 Acres of Seized Palestinian Land for Settlement Expansion
1 March 2024
Yemen
Yemen's Revolution Leader Condemns Israeli Aggression amid Arab Humiliation
29 February 2024
President Sharif Stresses Determination to Withdraw US Forces from Iraq
President Sharif Stresses Determination to Withdraw US Forces from Iraq
29 February 2024
Taking Revenge to Never Be Removed from Agenda: IRGC Cmdr.
Taking Revenge to Never Be Removed from Agenda: IRGC Cmdr.
29 February 2024
Canada Weighs Airdropped Aid to Gaza While Critics Say It Abets Israel
Canada Weighs Airdropped Aid to Gaza While Critics Say It Abets Israel's 'Blockade Strategy’
29 February 2024
Pentagon Pondering $4 Billion Ukraine Arms Supply
Pentagon Pondering $4 Billion Ukraine Arms Supply
29 February 2024
“Israeli” War Minister Admits Entity’s Military Paying High Price in Gaza
“Israeli” War Minister Admits Entity’s Military Paying High Price in Gaza
29 February 2024
US Drone Targeted by Friendly Fire from German Frigate in Red Sea
US Drone Targeted by Friendly Fire from German Frigate in Red Sea
29 February 2024
NATO Is Not, Will Not Be Party to Conflict in Ukraine: Scholz
NATO Is Not, Will Not Be Party to Conflict in Ukraine: Scholz
29 February 2024
CNN: Biden Officials Concerned ‘Israel’ may Launch Incursion into Lebanon
CNN: Biden Officials Concerned ‘Israel’ may Launch Incursion into Lebanon
29 February 2024