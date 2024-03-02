0
Saturday 2 March 2024 - 08:54

Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Positions amid Gaza War

According to Lebanon's al-Mayadeen television, citing a brief Hezbollah statement, the resistance group launched two surface-to-surface Falaq (Dusk) missiles at the Khirbet Ma'ar base late Friday, and the projectiles precisely hit their targets.

Hezbollah fighters also struck a gathering of Israeli soldiers inside the Ruwaisat al-Alam outpost in the occupied Kfar Chouba Hills, causing casualties among the troops.

Moreover, the Lebanese resistance group targeted Israeli forces stationed near the al-Menara military site, leaving several soldiers injured as a result.

It also rained down rockets on other Israeli military sites, including one in the occupied Lebanese village of Hounin and al-Baghdadi outpost.

A gathering of Israeli troops came under a drone strike as the troops were about to take a position in the Ma’ayan Baruch kibbutz.

Additionally, Israeli soldiers positioned near Ramim barracks were targeted with a salvo of rockets. There were no immediate reports about possible casualties and the extent of damage caused.

The Israeli regime launched the devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Hamas-led Palestinian resistance groups carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

The Israeli military has also been carrying out attacks against the Lebanese territory since then, prompting retaliatory strikes from Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The movement has vowed to keep up its retaliatory operations as long as the Tel Aviv regime continues its onslaught on Gaza.

The Israeli war on Gaza has killed at least 30,228 people, most of them children and women. Another 71,377 individuals have also been wounded.
