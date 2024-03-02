Digital Currencies Could Mean End of US Dollar

Islam Times - Russia's introduction of a digital ruble represents a potential shift away from reliance on the US dollar for global transactions.

Recent announcements from Russia have solidified their commitment to this digital asset.Chairman of the Committee on Financial Markets of the State Duma Anatoly Aksakov emphasized that Russia is exploring digital currencies for international payments, suggesting a strategic move away from the US dollar.Russia's push for a digital ruble stems from its desire for greater financial autonomy, especially in the face of US sanctions.This is in line with the broader efforts by Russia and its economic allies to reduce their dependence on the US dollar, which indicates an increasing interest in alternative currency systems.The emergence of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) has caused mixed reactions in the world. Despite reservations expressed by some, countries such as Russia, which currently holds the BRICS presidency, are actively exploring the potential of digital currencies to alter the global financial landscape.Federal Reserve analysts admitted the potential impact of digital currencies on reducing the global influence of the dollar.This recognition underscores the importance of initiatives such as Russia's digital ruble in changing the dynamics of the international currencies.