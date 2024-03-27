0
Wednesday 27 March 2024 - 10:19

Hezbollah: ‘Israeli’ Aggression on Habbariyeh won’t Go Unanswered, Without Punishment

Story Code : 1125190
Hezbollah strongly condemns the sinful aggression and heinous crime committed by the Zionist occupation against patients and medical staff at the Islamic Medical Association Center in the southern Lebanese Habbariyeh village, which led to the martyrdom and wounding of a number of Lebanese civilians.

We offer our deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the dear martyrs. We urge Almighty God to grant them patience and the injured a speedy recovery.

We affirm categorically and inevitably that this aggression will not go unanswered and without punishment.
