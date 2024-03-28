Iran Parl’t Speaker: World Bodies Must Firmly Prevent “Israel’s” Crimes in Gaza

Islam Times - Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf says international bodies must firmly prevent the “Israeli” entity’s crimes against the people of Palestine in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Qalibaf made the remarks in a meeting with Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas resistance group, in Tehran on Thursday, during which he also urged Muslim countries and nations to help the war-torn Palestinian people.Haniyeh, for his part, said resistance is the sole solution for the Palestinians to get rid of the “Israeli” entity’s vicious acts and hailed Iran's support for the oppressed Palestinian people.The apartheid “Israeli” entity ignited its bloody war machine in the Gaza Strip on October 7 after Hamas carried out the historic Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.Nearly six months into the hostilities, the entity has failed to achieve its objectives of “destroying Hamas” and finding “Israeli” captives despite killing at least 32,552 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring nearly 74,980 others.In a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Sayyed Ali Khamenei told Haniyeh that Iran pursues a fixed policy of providing support to Palestine and the people in Gaza who have been suffering from brutal “Israeli” aggression for nearly six months.During his stay in Tehran, Haniyeh also held meetings with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian.