Thursday 28 March 2024 - 21:41

Iranian Minister Meets Turkmen Officials in Ashgabat to Bolster Ties

Amirabdollahian engaged in separate discussions with the People's Council of Turkmenistan chairman, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, and the country's President, Serdar Berdimuhamedow, in the capital city of Ashgabat.

During Thursday's meetings, Iran’s Minister and Turkmenistan’s Chairman addressed bilateral matters, as well as regional and global developments.

Additionally, Amirabdollahian and his delegation met with President Berdimuhamedow, where they examined mutual concerns, notably focusing on economic ties, trade, transit, energy, and counter-terrorism.

The high-ranking Iranian diplomat is scheduled to convene with his Turkmen counterpart, Rashid Meredov, later on Thursday.

According to IRNA, Amirabdollahian embarked on the journey from Tehran to Ashgabat on Wednesday evening, accompanied by Kazemi Qomi, the special representative of the president for Afghanistan affairs and Alireza Mahmoudi, the consular director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
