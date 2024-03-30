0
Saturday 30 March 2024 - 07:32

Biden Campaign Launches Ad Targeting Moderate Republicans

Story Code : 1125820
The ad shows Trump – the Republicans’ 2024 standard-bearer – repeatedly mocking the former UN ambassador and telling a reporter he can win without pursuing her supporters, AFP reported.

“She’s gone crazy. She’s a very angry person,” Trump is heard saying during the 30-second commercial, punctuated with social media posts in which the Republican claims he “will not accept” her supporters and threatens to kick them out of his political movement.

Biden posted the video on social media alongside the caption: “Nikki Haley voters, Donald Trump doesn’t want your vote. I want to be clear: There is a place for you in my campaign.”

Biden has built up a campaign war chest in excess of $70 million ahead of November’s rematch with Trump, more than doubling his predecessor’s fundraising haul and giving allies more latitude to spend big on TV advertising.

The president raised an estimated $26 million on March 28 at a New York event with former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Trump has had to divide his time between campaign stops and court appearances as he defends himself against 88 felony counts.

He has also had to dedicate tens of millions of dollars in donations that could have boosted his campaign on legal fees.
