Wednesday 5 June 2024 - 22:21

Acting President to Inaugurate Natural Gas Projects in Iran

During a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Owji described the initiative to supply natural gas to Sistan-o-Balouchestan as a transformative event akin to a revolution.

Owji highlighted the historical neglect of Sistan-o-Balouchestan in terms of access to natural gas, noting that under the 13th administration which began in August 2021, significant efforts had been made to connect towns, villages, power plants, and industries in the province to the national gas pipeline network.

Looking ahead, Owji confirmed that additional gas supply projects in the province were slated for inauguration in the presence of acting president Mohammad Mokhber.

The tragic loss of President Ibrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in May, while returning from an event at a dam on the Aras River along the border with the Azerbaijan Republic, marked a somber moment for the 13th administration.
