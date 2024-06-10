0
Monday 10 June 2024 - 03:11

Ramaswamy: Washington Seeks Regime Change in Russia

Story Code : 1140743
Ramaswamy: Washington Seeks Regime Change in Russia
"Listen carefully to Biden & the bipartisan warmonger caucus on Ukraine. It’s no longer just about ‘defending’ Ukraine, TASS reported, citing Ramaswamy's remarks on his X social network account.

"These lunatics are starting to sound like they want full-on offense on Russia. It’s lunacy," he added.

He further noted,  "The reason they never stated the war aim in Ukraine is they wanted the flexibility to move the goalpost. They’re going for what they’ve wanted all along: regime change in Russia (without thinking twice about the consequences)."

US entrepreneur Elon Musk responded to Ramaswamy’s post by describing the situation as "very concerning."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with heads of international news agencies organized by TASS that the peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine in 2022 was thwarted by those who wanted to achieve their foreign policy goals in Russia's direction, namely the destruction and strategic defeat of the country.
Comment


Featured Stories
Tel Aviv Used US ‘Aid Pier’ as Part of Nuseirat Massacre Op.
Tel Aviv Used US ‘Aid Pier’ as Part of Nuseirat Massacre Op.
Hezbollah Launches Falaq 2 against Israeli Positions
Hezbollah Launches Falaq 2 against Israeli Positions
9 June 2024
EU
EU's Borrell: Bloodbath in Gaza Must End Immediately
9 June 2024
Indonesia Ready to Work with Iran in Support of Palestine
Indonesia Ready to Work with Iran in Support of Palestine
9 June 2024
US Forces Participated in Israeli Killing in Nuseirat
US Forces Participated in Israeli Killing in Nuseirat
9 June 2024
Former Mossad Official: ‘Israel’ Not Ready for War with Hezbollah, Not To Be Able To Continue As A ‘State’
Former Mossad Official: ‘Israel’ Not Ready for War with Hezbollah, Not To Be Able To Continue As A ‘State’
9 June 2024
Mass Rallies Across Yemen in Support of Gaza and Palestinian Resistance
Mass Rallies Across Yemen in Support of Gaza and Palestinian Resistance
9 June 2024
UN Adds ‘Israel’ To List of Shame for Murdering Gaza Children
UN Adds ‘Israel’ To List of Shame for Murdering Gaza Children
8 June 2024
Is Tel Aviv Really Preparing for War with Hezbollah?
Is Tel Aviv Really Preparing for War with Hezbollah?
8 June 2024
Putin: US Not To Rescue Allies in Nuclear War
Putin: US Not To Rescue Allies in Nuclear War
8 June 2024
Iran: Bahrain Seeks to Normalize Ties with Us
Iran: Bahrain Seeks to Normalize Ties with Us
8 June 2024
Report: US-Made Weapons Reappear in Israeli Strike on Palestinian School
Report: US-Made Weapons Reappear in Israeli Strike on Palestinian School
8 June 2024
Kremlin: West Will Remove Zelensky
Kremlin: West Will Remove Zelensky
8 June 2024