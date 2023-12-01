0
Friday 1 December 2023 - 11:26

‘Israel’ Dismissed Intel About Hamas Op Plan Over A Year Ago: Report

Story Code : 1099469
‘Israel’ Dismissed Intel About Hamas Op Plan Over A Year Ago: Report
The 40-page document, code-named as 'Jericho Wall,' outlined details of the future October 7 operation: plans of taking over ‘Israeli’-occupied towns and storming of the key military bases, including the base in ‘Re'im.’

The report says that Hamas fighters followed the blueprint with shocking precision: document called for a barrage of rockets at the outset of the attack, drones to knock out the security cameras and automated machine guns along the border, and to pour into ‘Israeli’-occupied territories en masse in paragliders, on motorcycles and on foot.

All those scenes happened indeed across southern ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestine on October 7.

The document also suggested that Hamas had intelligence on the military targets dislocation and size of the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces deployments. In the report, NYT raises a fair question of how Hamas fighters could gain access to such sensitive information.

While it remains unclear if Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or other top political leaders were among those who overlooked the threat, it is said that the blueprint "circulated widely among ‘Israeli’ military and intelligence leaders."

“It is not yet possible to determine whether the plan has been fully accepted and how it will be manifested,” read a military assessment cited by NYT.

Later in July 2023, three months before the operation, a veteran analyst of Unit 8200, ‘Israel’s’ signals intelligence agency, warned that Hamas conducted intense training exercise that matched the preparation outlined in the blueprint, said NYT. "I utterly refute that the scenario is imaginary. It is a plan designed to start a war. It’s not just a raid on a village," wrote the analyst.

Those concerns are said to have been brushed off. "The audacity of the blueprint, officials said, made it easy to underestimate. All militaries write plans that they never use, and ‘Israeli’ officials assessed that, even if Hamas invaded, it might muster a force of a few dozen, not the hundreds who ultimately attacked," cited the report.

NYT stated that ‘Israeli’ officials would not disclose the origin of the report, but the blueprint is said to have been among "several versions of attack plans collected over the years."
Comment


Featured Stories
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
Thousands Seek Refuge at Gaza Hospital as Israeli Onslaught Continues
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime
Iran Rejects Israeli Regime's Allegations on Chemical Weapons Violation
1 December 2023
Report: US Provided “Israel” with More Than 70k Weapons Since 1950
Report: US Provided “Israel” with More Than 70k Weapons Since 1950
1 December 2023
Gaza Aggression: At Least 36 Palestinians Martyred in Resumed “Israeli” War
Gaza Aggression: At Least 36 Palestinians Martyred in Resumed “Israeli” War
1 December 2023
Gaza Truce Extended for 7th Day
Gaza Truce Extended for 7th Day
30 November 2023
In Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Hamas Discovers Identity of Scores of Israeli Spies
In Al-Aqsa Storm Operation: Hamas Discovers Identity of Scores of Israeli Spies
29 November 2023
Netanyahu Says War Will Resume Soon Despite Truce Extension
Netanyahu Says War Will Resume Soon Despite Truce Extension
30 November 2023
North Korea Says It Will Not Negotiate Sovereignty with
North Korea Says It Will Not Negotiate Sovereignty with 'Double-Faced' US
30 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Regional Plans Disrupted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Regional Plans Disrupted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
29 November 2023
Ben Gvir Threatens to Tear Down ‘Israeli’ Government If War Not Resumed
Ben Gvir Threatens to Tear Down ‘Israeli’ Government If War Not Resumed
29 November 2023
US Doomed to Flee Syria, Iraq: Iranian General
US Doomed to Flee Syria, Iraq: Iranian General
29 November 2023
َA Look Into Israeli Regime
َA Look Into Israeli Regime's Losses in Gaza Battle
29 November 2023
WHO: More Palestinians Could Die from Diseases than Bombs in Besieged Gaza
WHO: More Palestinians Could Die from Diseases than Bombs in Besieged Gaza
29 November 2023